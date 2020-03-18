🔥How one couple transformed an old London house — by moving the stairs🔥

There can be unforeseen snags when creating a fabulous, modern family home. Most worrying for Lizzie Webster and Joe Fraher’s little daughters was how Santa would be able to call when there wasn’t a chimney.

After all, such a rotund gent could hardly squeeze down the narrow pipe of an eco-friendly log-burning stove. But now the couple have explained that modern Santas can also use doors — problem solved.

Married London architects Lizzie, 35, and Joe, 37 are well used to solving problems. When they could not buy or get made the appropriate interiors, furniture and joinery for their home in Brockley, south-east London, they set up a design company and made it all themselves.

Today, as well as running their busy architecture practice in nearby Honor Oak Park, specialising in homes including new build, their separate company, Shape London, makes everything you need for the interiors, bespoke. Put together it’s like a one-stop shop, using the latest laser cutters for pin-sharp modern joinery and design.

“We love parties”: a dark-grey MDF kitchen sits in a great entertaining space with yellow flashes showing where the rebated handles are (Adam Scott)

A regular question they are asked is how to improve a two-up, two-down house. Small London terraces with gloomy rooms and a staircase up one side are still our most common housing type.

So when Lizzie and Joe bought their own house, they were well equipped to try out their ideas. Instead of tweaking it, they took a deep breath and ripped out its guts, leaving just side walls, front wall and the roof, and went for it full on.

The couple met at Nottingham University, then moved to London and married in 2007. A year later, after the Overground opened, they bought a two-bedroom flat in Brockley. The area had been a backwater but when its transport connections were transformed, it was on the rise. “Houses around here cost £350,000, which at the time we thought was insanely expensive.”

Lizzie and Joe grasped that this pleasant residential area, with good local shops and smallish Edwardian houses, would keep improving. It’s just 19 minutes to Whitechapel, soon to be on the Elizabeth line.

After having Claudia, now five, then Orla, three, they needed more space. In 2014, their neighbour, who’d often talked of moving abroad, asked them whether they would like to buy his house. Delighted, they shook hands on it in March 2015, and exchanged contracts that September.

The time lag let them explore their options. Says Lizzie: “We decided to go for it, to show what could be done with a house like this. We scrabbled the money together.”

“We decided to go for it”: Joe Fraher and Lizzie Webster dropped the floors of their old south-east London house to create a taller attic (Juliet Murphy)

The house had an original small kitchen lean-to at the back, a sort of apology for a shed. There was also a badly converted attic, the highest point of which you could touch without stretching. However, the pair knew the ground-floor timbers were suspended over a 2ft void, so they decided to drop every floor down, making a higher attic.

House in 2015: £612,000

Work: £550,000 (excluding fees)

Value now: £1.2 million (estimate)

To do this, they had to remove the whole inside of the house and insert a steel frame. They shifted the staircase into the centre, with a roomy landing for a desk looking out across a wild flower roof.

The old kitchen extension got the chop. In its place came folding glass windows and a 13ft-tall glass door to the garden. And while they didn’t go out further at the back, they absorbed the side return, making a fabulous double-height, glass-topped dining area that widens and brightens the whole space.

They had to keep the original roof height under planning law but rejigged the attic into two airy bedrooms and a bathroom.

They started the rip-out in September 2015, a month after their planning application passed. All the old timber was kept to burn in a Defra-approved log-burner. Joe poured the concrete foundation himself and later did the polished plaster floors, which are beautiful — but the couple agree a novice DIY-er should steer clear.

A wall of cupboards replaces the old staircase, holding everything from coats to cleaning stuff, while the whole back area is a big entertaining space. “We love parties,” Lizzie says. Their company made the dark-grey MDF kitchen, with yellow flashes showing where the rebated handles are.

Claudia and Orla were allowed to choose a signature colour for each floor, and picked yellow downstairs, orange upstairs and green in the attic. The stairs and the children’s attic bedrooms are lined with Douglas fir, on which a luminous white finish brings out the tigerish grain. It is all sanded soft to the touch. And where little hands can’t quite reach the recessed stair rail, there’s a stout rope a bit lower down.

Wider, brighter space: side return was absorbed and a 13ft glass door added (Adam Scott)

This is an eco-home, too, but not a shouty one. Solar panels heat all the water in summer, while the rebuild allowed excellent insulation. Doing all their own joinery meant endless bespoke storage: they made exactly what they wanted.

Last year, the couple hosted their first Christmas in a house of their own, proudly cooking for 15 friends and family. This year, they’re planning to get an even bigger table for their two families to gather round.

The Etch House is shortlisted for New London Architecture’s Don’t Move, Improve! award, due to be announced next month.

GET THE LOOK

Elizabeth Webster and Joe Fraher: at Fraher Architects

Joinery, kitchen and bespoke furniture: Shape London

Douglas fir: from James Latham

Tall glass door and bifold windows: from Oriel Windows

Reclaimed bricks: London Reclaimed Brick Merchants

Decorative floor tiles in hall: Blueprint Ceramics

White Polyx-Oil for wood: Osmo UK

Debdale wood-burning stove: Burley

Kitchen table: vintage Habitat table upcycled with Woca oil tinted pink

Self-coloured MDF: from Valchromat or James Latham (as before)

Le Corbusier Marseille articulated lamp: Conran Shop

Colour ceiling lights, for disco effects or any colour: Lifx

Metro tiles in downstairs loo: Topps Tiles

Orange taps in upstairs bathroom: Vola

All bathroom fittings: Original Bathrooms

Solar panel and energy storage system: from Solfex