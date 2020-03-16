🔥How one couple added £1m value to Hackney home with 'miracle' makeover🔥

Lucy Dusheiko’s architect husband completely remodelled their home, designing it around the family’s need for more light, space and generous storage, in their choice of materials.

Truly bespoke, sustainable, calm and scented inside with seven different types of wood, this airy house is enviable but not flashy — quite a transformation from what they bought in 2010.

Neil Dusheiko, 47, had to persuade his wife that he could work miracles with the dingy three-storey Victorian terrace in a Stoke Newington backstreet.

“Lucy was on the way to watch Nadal at Wimbledon so didn’t want to come and see the place,” Neil says.

Wild for wood: our forever family home in Stoke Newington

Then childless, the couple were disillusioned with house hunting, having just been gazumped on a property in London Fields.

But in the end Lucy, 42, agreed to view the house their estate agent had emailed them about, though they both felt it looked horrible.

The lower ground floor was divided into three rooms with low ceilings, plus a bathroom.

The lower front room was grotty and damp, the middle room had no windows and the kitchen, at the back in the original two-storey brick extension, had a too-large island.

Lucy was unimpressed. “But I knew I could move the basement stairs to the other side, allowing a double-height kitchen-living room, connected to the floor above,” Neil says.

“He was very confident,” Lucy confirms. They viewed at 9am, made an offer at 10am — and bought the place at 11am.

Three-storey, 1,386sq ft Victorian terrace house in 2010: £750,000

Works: £480,000 (excluding fees, and excluding kitchen and garden design)

Current estimated value of 1,870sq ft four-storey house: £1.8 million

After this speedy start, apart from small improvements, they had to save up to do the complete transformation Neil planned, which included the street’s first loft extension.

While they saved he did drawings, CGIs and even made a sumptuous cherrywood model to show Lucy.

Neil consulted his family at every step. The couple’s daughter, Stella, now six, chose the hall tiles, the kitchen Travertine, and made a little mosaic that’s set into a bespoke concrete step in the garden.

The ambitious year-long project began last year. It included raising the low basement ceilings by a foot, which costs much less than digging down, the more common course of action. “It saved £60,000,” says Neil.

Glass ceiling: the clever new double-height space makes the perfect bright, airy family room (Agnese Sanvito)

Nor, perhaps, would everyone move a stair from one side to the other, but the new oak staircase, with its curving sapele mahogany handrail, ties the house together.

The cost of the handrail was eye-watering, but its smooth, sinuous elegance is worth every penny and it will last many lifetimes. Which is good news, because the couple want to stay here forever.

High above the opened-up lower floors, now graced by a wall of glass folding to the remodelled garden, and a glass lid spanning the new double-height volume, Neil designed the loft extension to hold a peaceful parental bedroom with an en suite bathroom where the glass-fronted shower has a skylight that slides fully open to the sky.

“Imagine bathing in the open in the middle of London,” he says.

The restful bedroom, with its ceiling of deep-joisted Douglas fir, has a bifold door that opens to a book-lined landing.

The volumes, the flow and details such as circular lug-pulls cut into cupboard doors, or bronze door handles and socket plates, are all flawlessly finished.

But what makes this house truly striking is the array of beautifully joined wood and the energy-saving, healthy touches.

The glass has special coatings that darken in sunlight, while solar blinds operate at the touch of a button.

Smooth: the sinuous stair handrail in African sapele, leading on to the light-filled landing, fitted out in other warming woods (Agnese Sanvito)

The house stays airy with stack ventilation — skylights at each level that open or close, creating air flow.

And last but definitely not least, is the wood. Oak floors and sapele handrail; yew and elm downstairs; cedar, teak, Douglas fir. And outside, pinky-brown Cumaru, a Brazilian hardwood.

Neil wanted to “ground” the house with wood, so most of it is in the lower floors, with mainly soft-white paint above and gentle touches of off-pink.

There’s soft grey and a pale greenish tint for drawing room and bedroom. The cottage garden of brick pavers and floriferous planting rounds things off.

This house, rare in its depth of consideration and immaculate finish, is still a family home. So the children — Stella and her baby brother, Winston — can happily run riot, for wood welcomes the touch of hand

GET THE LOOK

Architect: Neil Dusheiko at Neil Dusheiko Architects

Builder: Sygnet Style

Joinery: by Mindaugas at MG Wood Designs (email: mg_carpentry@yahoo.co.uk)

Structural engineering: by Momentum

Glass doors, other glass: Greenways

Oak floors: Havwoods

Other timbers: supplied by Woodtrend

Skylights: Velux

Orchard hall floor tiles: from Marrakech

Oak on diner walls: The New & Reclaimed Flooring Company

Caesarstone quartz kitchen worktop: from Caesarstone

Pendants above dining table: “Aura” from L&G Studio

Black bathroom fittings: from Faucet Strommen

Porcelain stone tiles in master bathroom: from Pentagon Tiles

Stone basin in master bathroom: from Tikamoon

Bronze door handles: from Allgood

Green paint: Tile IV from Papers & Paints

Garden Contractor: Lancasters Home and Garden

Garden design: by Jane Brockbank