The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

No one enjoys changing their bed sheets, but it’s an important task that some of us don’t tackle regularly enough.

However, there are myriad health benefits associated with keeping on top of your clean bedding, and it is more important now than ever before to stay hygienic at home.

Not only can it help asthma sufferers, but those with skin conditions such as eczema will also feel the benefit – not to mention how wonderful it feels to slip into clean bedding at the end of a long day.

So just how often should people be washing their bedding? We spoke to Lisa Artis, head of the Sleep Council, to find out more.

Here’s how regularly you should be changing your sheets (Made)

How often should you wash your bedding?

Lisa says bedding should be washed on a weekly basis, to minimise the spread of bacteria. If households don’t adhere to the once-a-week routine, it can make you ill and contribute to “increased suffering from health problems such as allergies and asthma”.

She adds: “It’s both important and essential to remember to clean the sheets to prevent germs and dust mites from harbouring.”

Bed sheets are a breeding ground for germs, with pillows and duvets harbouring all sorts of mites and bugs that like to call your bed linen home.

Not only this, but it is estimated that humans produce around 26 gallons of sweat in bed each year, and when combined with body heat or hot and humid weather, it creates the ideal environment for bacteria and fungus to thrive.

Lisa says that it is also worth bearing in mind that mattresses should be replaced roughly every seven years to ensure “optimum sleep quality”.

She says: “In that time period we lose, on average, half a pint of fluid each night and shed a pound of dead skin cells a year.

“No wonder asthma-triggering dust mites love our mattresses.”

Lisa says that “old, worn out mattresses” could be to blame for people complaining of getting a poor night’s sleep each night.

Similarly, pillows should also be swapped regularly, with Lisa advising they should be washed every three months, and swapped every two to three years.

“An old, unwashed pillow could contain as much as 10% of its weight in skin scale mould dead and living dust mites and their allergen-laden droppings.”

When you do wash your bedding, make sure to wash it at 60C or higher to kill the mites and bugs. Good Housekeeping also recommends that if you have anything that can’t be washed at that temperature, then you should put it in the freezer for at least 12 hours beforehand to kill mites.

Remember to also wash your duvet, but if it can’t fit or has no room to move inside the cylinder then laundrettes often have larger drums. Mattresses can also be vacuumed to ensure they are free from bugs and skin cells too.