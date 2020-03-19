The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Washing your children’s toys and teddies is a crucial task in the fight against the spread of infection.

Soft toys can be a breeding ground of bacteria and fungus, and can harbour many germs – which can be made worse by the amount of time children put them in their mouths.

That said, not everyone thinks to ever wash their children’s cuddly toys, and if they do it’s often not carried out with the same frequency as other laundry.

So how often should soft toys and teddies be washed? We spoke to head of the Sleep Council, Lisa Artis, to find out more.

How often should you clean your children’s toys and teddies?

Lisa recommends cuddly toys should be washed roughly once every four weeks, to keep them hygienic.

“Generally once a month would be a good idea,” she says, “especially if their teddy is one they got to sleep with every night and carry around with them constantly”.

To kill any bacteria and mites, the toys should be washed at a minimum of 60C – but don’t worry if the care label says it can’t be washed at a temperature that high.

All you need to do is put the toy in a plastic bag and then pop it in the freezer for 12 hours beforehand. The cold temperature will help kill any nasties hiding in the toy.

Lisa says: “Wash at 60C to kill dust mites and any bacteria but if the care label says it can’t, you can put it in a freezer for 12 hours before washing on a gentler cycle.”

If you are worried about damaging the toy through frequent washing, you can put it in a pillowcase before putting it in your machine to protect it.

Lisa also advises that parents and guardians can wipe the toy in between washes with a damp cloth, to really stay on top of the hygiene.