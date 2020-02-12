🔥How Much Weight Noah Centineo Put On To Play He-Man🔥

Noah Centineo has made a name for himself starring in hit romantic comedies on Netflix, the latest of which, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, hits the streaming service today. But the actor has even bigger things in his future as he has been cast to play He-Man in the new Masters of the Universe adaptation. In preparation for the film, Noah Centineo actually put on a ton of weight to play Eternia’s greatest champion.

How much weight you ask? Last year the actor put on an extra 30 pounds of muscle to help him attain the physique that the role of He-Man absolutely requires. To bulk up, Noah Centineo took a page out of the book of Rocky Balboa and Gaston by eating eggs and a lot of them. Noah Centineo would regularly eat 11 eggs for breakfast as part of his bulking process.

That is a lot of eggs and a whole lot of extra weight, and it goes to show that Noah Centineo was serious about getting into shape to play He-Man. He-Man and his alter-ego Prince Adam are traditionally portrayed as huge and muscle-bound, with a bodybuilder-like physique. The feature film He-Man may not be that cartoonishly big, but he can’t and shouldn’t be small either.

Becoming He-Man is about more than just getting a goofy pageboy haircut, you’ve got to really look the part and you can’t just thrust a sword into the air and shout ‘I have the power!’ and get the requisite gains.

A lot of fans weren’t sold on the actor when he was cast, in part due to him not having the muscle-bound physique of He-Man, but based on the amount of weight Noah Centineo put on, it’s clear that he was working to address that concern and look like someone who could go toe-to-toe with Skeletor. He’s previously said that he understood what a huge responsibility the role is and this is testament to that.

Hopefully Noah Centineo enjoyed the process, and eating all those eggs, though because he’s going to have to go through it all over again. As noted by Harper’s Bazaar, the actor shed those 30 pounds of muscle he put when production on Masters of the Universe got pushed back, just the latest in a series of delays for the film. So with production now set for this summer, it’s back to an egg breakfast for Noah Centineo to get into beach and He-Man shape.

Masters of the Universe, which has been delayed and gone through countless creative changes behind-the-scenes over the years, was previously scheduled for release on March 5, 2021. Sony’s Uncharted has now been shifted into that spot and Masters of the Universe has been taken off the calendar entirely.

Last year it was reported that Sony might sell Masters of the Universe to Netflix, which is shaping up to be the go-to destination for He-Man content with the She-Ra and the Princesses of Power series, the Masters of the Universe: Revelation continuation of the original series from Kevin Smith and a new separate rebooted series. Rumors of a move to Netflix continue now that Masters of the Universe is off of Sony’s calendar.

There are pros and cons to putting Masters of the Universe on Netflix in my estimation, but either way, it seems that Noah Centineo is still attached to play He-Man and he’s got a lot eggs and a lot of time in the weight room to look forward to.

We’ll keep you updated on directors Aaron Nee and Adam Nee’s Masters of the Universe as news develops. In the meantime, check out our 2020 Release Schedule to see what movies you can look forward to this year.