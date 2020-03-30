🔥How Much Money Theater Groups Are Devoting To Aid Struggling Theater Employees🔥

A number of industries have been hit hard by the massive business closures surrounding the coronavirus outbreak, and movie theaters are certainly among them. Fears surrounding the outbreak led to one of the worst box office weekends on record prior to theaters being forced to close themselves. This leaves thousands of employees around the country without work, but now the National Association of Theater Owners (NATO) has instituted a $2.4 million fund to help those employees who might be struggling while they’re out of work.

The large relief bill that just passed in Congress included stipulations and funding for several different industries, and movie theaters were one of those specifically targeted. Now, NATO will be putting some of that money into a fund which theater employees can draw on. The program, called the Pioneers Assistance Fund COVID-19 Emergency Grant, is open to anybody who has worked in theatrical exhibition for a minimum of five years. $2.4 million is the size of the initial fund but the grant is open to contributions and so might grow much larger if enough people donate.

The $2.4 million fund is only the first phase of the potential assistance. The second phase is not detailed by NATO, but will expand who will be eligible for the fun to a larger group of employees within the motion picture industry.

Different businesses have had to handle closures differently, and while some have been able to continue to pay employees even though business has stopped, not all have done so. This fund allows theater workers to potentially find some additional income during this period of closure, in addition to other sources, which include expanded unemployment insurance, which is available to those technically still employed but not working, as well as many more part-time workers.

Certainly, your average movie theater employee isn’t making a great deal of money in the job, and regardless of how much anybody working at a theater makes, the loss of that income entirely is almost certainly going to hurt. Theaters are going to want to keep as much of their staff as possible, having to train new people when theaters are able to open again is only going to add expenses and slow things down, but without income from ticket and concession sales, it’s going to be tough for many theaters to pay employees, even if they want to do so.

Last week, following the passage of the aid package by the senate, NATO expressed it’s happiness at being included, allowing theaters owners to do more for their employees…

We applaud the bipartisan agreement reached in the Senate today to provide relief to movie theaters their employees and so many other public-facing industries that have had to close their doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With this agreement, movie theaters can look forward with confidence to re-opening and once again serving their communities when this crisis has passed.

It’s great to see the Pioneers Fund already being put into action following the passage of the aid package by House before being signed by the President. Hopefully a lot of people will be helped by it during this difficult time.