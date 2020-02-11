🔥How much has been spent on the HS2 so far and what is the proposed train route?🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Boris Johnson has given HS2 the go-ahead despite criticism over its cost and impact on the environment.

The cost of HS2 came under fire after a Government-commissioned review found the project could end up costing up to £106 billion.

HS2 was allocated £56 billion in 2015, with phase one planned to launch in 2026, although the recent report said it could be pushed back until 2031.

The Prime Minister said that to avoid “further blow outs” in HS2’s cost or schedule, a series of measures will be taken to “restore discipline to the programme”, he said on Tuesday.

This will include appointing a minister whose full-time job will be to oversee the project, and changes to the way HS2 is managed.

Addressing the House of Commons, Mr Johnson said his Government had the “guts to take the decision” to deliver prosperity across the country.

In his response to the Oakervee Review conducted by former HS2 chairman Douglas Oakervee, Mr Johnson said it “leaves no doubt of the clinching case for high-speed rail”.

However, there has been considerable backlash from environmentalists who say HS2 will “push nature to the brink”.

Installation of the high-speed railway system will lead to the loss or damage of up to 108 ancient woodlands in England, including five internationally protected wildlife sites and put protected creatures such as white-clawed crayfish, the willow tit and the dingy skipper butterfly under threat of local extinction.

The Woodland Trust charity said the scheme would “shoot a poisoned arrow through the heart of our ancient woods and their wildlife” and become a “permanent reminder of backward environmental thinking”.

Andy Burnham, the Mayor of Greater Manchester, have a qualified welcome to the announcement, saying he would call for a timetable for work in the north, which has not yet been released.

Mr Johnson followed his comments on HS2 by adding there is “no immediate prospect” of construction beginning on a third runway at Heathrow.

The Standard takes a look at how much has been spent on the project so far and what the proposed route is:

What is the proposed HS2 route?

High Speed 1 was the 68-mile railway line from London St Pancras to the Channel Tunnel in Folkestone in Ken which opened 2008.

High Speed 2 is the second, more ambitious project, constituting 345 miles of new tracks.

It was announced in 2009 by Labour’s last Transport Secretary Lord Adonis and has been supported by successive governments ever since.

Phase one of HS2 is planned to run between London and Birmingham, with phase 2 to run in a Y-shaped route, one from Birmingham to Leeds and the other route from Birmingham to Manchester.

The initial plan was for the lines to carry 400m-long (1,300ft) trains of up to 250mph, with each train having as many as 1,100 seats, potentially trebling passenger numbers between the cities.

Boris Johnson has announced the government is pressing ahead with HS2 (AFP via Getty Images)

The line, linking London, Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds on one route, is said to slash journey times by half.

Phase one of the route will start at London Euston before running through the north west of the capital.

It will then cut through rural areas of the UK, such as Buckinghamshire and parts of the Midlands, before ending up in Birmingham.

Mr Johnson said the Government will seek to identify where cost savings can be made in Phase 1 without carrying out a detailed redesign.

Before designs for Phase 2b are finalised and legislation is introduced, the Government will “introduce an integrated plan for rail in the North”, he told MPs.

He added: “It will, in line with the findings of the Oakervee Review, look at how we can best design and integrate rail investments across the North including Northern Powerhouse Rail between Leeds and Manchester.”

How much has been spent on HS2 so far?

Billions of pounds have already been spent on the project since it was first launched.

The price tag set out in the 2015 budget came in just under £56bn. However, the government has estimated the project’s cost will double, with the latest figure rising to £106bn.

The £106bn figure comes from a review of the project leaked in January.​

Lord Berkeley​ however, said independent analysis arrives at a figure of at least £107.92 billion. During the election last year, Boris Johnson said he expected the figure to rise above £100bn.

According to the Guardian, by September last year around £7.5bn had already been spent on the project thanks to preparatory work in London and Birmingham, which included demolitions and buying properties along the route.

Mr Oakervee’s review recommended that work on phase 2b of HS2 from the West Midlands to Manchester and Leeds should be paused for six months to investigate if it could be a mix of conventional and high-speed lines, according to the Financial Times, which has seen a copy of the paper.

The review concluded that the Government should “on balance” continue with the 250mph railway, which would initially go from London’s Euston station to Birmingham and then to Leeds and Manchester by 2040, but that this is subject to “a number of qualifications”.

When is HS2 expected to launch?

An artist’s impression of a HS2 train on the Birmingham and Fazeley viaduct (Press Association Images)

The railway was always due to open in stages, with phase one initially expected to launch in 2026 and the final section from Crewe to Manchester and Birmingham to Leeds completed by 2033.

However, a report by HS2 Ltd chairman Allan cook said the original plans “did not take sufficient account” of the effect of building a high-speed line through areas that are densely populated and with challenging ground conditions.

In 2016, the National Audit Office reported the planned opening date was at risk because the company in charge had missed one third of its own planning and development milestones.

Instead, phase one could be opened as late as 2031 with Phase 2b, the full high-speed line to Manchester and Leeds, potentially facing an opening date of between 2035 and 2040.