🔥How Mark Wahlberg Lost 10 Pounds In Five Days For New Netflix Movie Spenser Confidential🔥

Mark Wahlberg is about to punch out — literally, so many punches — a new Netflix movie called Spenser Confidential. It’s based on the Spenser characters created by Robert B. Parker, and you can stream the movie this coming Friday, March 6 on Netflix. This is Wahlberg’s fifth movie with director Peter Berg but that doesn’t mean Berg took it easy on him, and Wahlberg definitely didn’t take it easy on his own body when it comes to getting “ripped” for the role.

Peter Berg already talked about loving how often Mark Wahlberg gets his butt kicked in this movie. And Wahlberg just revealed that Berg told him he needed to be fit for Spenser Confidential, leading the star to realize he never needed to do that for a Berg movie before.

This is our fifth movie together but all four movies that we made together I was oddly out of shape and eating what I want and drinking what I wanted. We did Lone Survivor right after 2 Guns and before that I did Pain and Gain, so I was really heavy and kinda bloated by the time we got to Lone Survivor. And then we did Deepwater Horizon where I was getting as heavy as possible drinking beer and fried food to play a guy who worked on an oil rig. Then we did Patriots’ Day where I was limping around, a cop who was kinda out of shape.

That’s what Mark Wahlberg recounted to ET, then added that when Peter Berg told him he needed to be ripped for Spenser Confidential, Wahlberg just shrugged like it was no big deal.

And I said, ‘OK, no problem.’ So I literally went clean dry for five months, trained like a crazy person. I just did a bone broth and a fast and a cleanse and I literally lost 10 pounds in five days. I lost five percent body fat and I lost 20 points of visceral fat literally in five days. Just bone broth and then steamed vegetables after the first three days and then a little bit of protein at night and that was it.

That was it. He makes it sound so easy! Not that losing 10 pounds in five days should ever be a realistic goal, and people who diet and exercise for movies usually have professional trainers and nutritionists helping them. It’s their job. But still. I’d love to see losing weight as that easy. But I refuse to stop chugging Cadbury Mini Eggs like energy drinks, so I just don’t see it happening for me.

Anyway, Spenser Confidential may be the first of many Netflix movies following wisecracking boxer-turned-private-eye Spenser. Mark Wahlberg hopes for more, but knows “that’s the audience’s call.” He was thrilled to film the movie on the same Boston streets where he grew up. He was also thrilled to work with Post Malone, and keeps raving about him. As he told ET, “People are really gonna talk about his performance in this movie.”

Mark Wahlberg plays Detective Spenser, with Black Panther’s Winston Duke as Hawk, Alan Arkin as Henry, and Iliza Shlesinger as Cissy. The strong supporting cast also includes Bokeem Woodbine and Marc Maron.

Check out Netflix’s official trailer for Spenser Confidential:

Mark Wahlberg has plenty of other movie projects lined up, including Good Joe Bell and Infinite, plus Tom Holland’s yes-they-still-plan-to-make-it Uncharted movie. Wahlberg will play Sully and Holland knows he’ll absolutely crush that role. On the TV front, Wahlberg is an executive producer on HBO’s addictive McMillions documentary series, which airs another new episode this Monday.

Spenser Confidential premieres on Netflix Friday, March 6, 2020, showcasing Mark Wahlberg’s more fit and maybe even “ripped” body. Will you be watching?