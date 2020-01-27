🔥How many people in the UK have coronavirus and what are the symptoms?🔥

The death toll from the deadly coronavirus which has swept across China and the world has reached 80, according to the country’s National Health Commission.

The total number of those infected with the virus – which began in Wuhan – is now reported to be 2,744, with 769 new cases confirmed on Sunday as China fights to contain the virus.

Other countries which have reported cases include Thailand, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, the US, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Nepal, France, Canada and Australia – while tests have been continuing on people in the UK suspected of having the virus.

But just how many people in this country have been confirmed as having the illness?

Here’s what you need to know…

How many people in the UK have coronavirus?

As of Monday no cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the UK.

Around 52 people across England, Scotland and Wales have been tested for the flu-like illness, with all of the tests coming back negative.

The Department of Health (DoH) has said the risk to the public remains low – but has added the Government is continuing to monitor the situation closely.

However Public Health England medical director Dr Yvonne Doyle has warned that the killer virus may already have hit the UK.

Former foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt told the BBC’s Today programme that the NHS is well-equipped to deal with patients returning with the virus but warned it could put a strain on the service.

‘This is a very difficult time of year for the NHS – it is the most difficult time,’ he said.

‘But, again, my experience is that the NHS does know how to cope with these kinds of emergencies. ‘I think the thing that will be difficult is the knock-on impact on other NHS services.

‘I think it would be very, very challenging for the NHS in terms of the regular workload but I have absolutely no doubt that, when it comes to doing what comes to necessary to isolate the virus and keep the public safe, our doctors and nurses will do exactly what they need to do.’

What are the symptoms of Coronavirus?

The early symptoms of the Wuhan Coronavirus include a dry cough, a fever, shortness of breath and a sore throat.

While many of those affected have shown only mild symptoms, scans on some patients have shown fluid in the lungs which is consistent with viral pneumonia.

The virus is more likely to progress into a severe illness among older patients or those who have weakened immune systems.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

There is no specific cure for coronavirus – as it’s a viral disease, antibiotics won’t be effective in treating it.

The World Health Organisation has suggested avoiding close contact with anyone suffering from an acute respiratory infection and ensuing that coughs and sneezes are covered with disposable tissues or clothing.

Regular hand-washing is also recommended as well as avoiding unprotected contact with wild or farm animals.

For more information visit the WHO website here.

MORE: Chilling footage shows ‘ghost city’ at ground zero of coronavirus outbreak

MORE: UK government ‘considers emergency evacuation’ for Brits in China as coronavirus spreads