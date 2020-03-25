🔥How many of IKEA's most iconic products do you have in your home?🔥

IKEA introduced functionality and style to low cost home furnishings when it launched in Britain in 1987.

Little wonder, then, that the Scandinavian furniture giant has become a ubiquitous presence in our homes over the past 30 years.

Now the superstore has revealed its most iconic products released to the UK market in the past three decades.

How many do you have in your home?

Ikea’s most iconic products from the last 30 years

Designed in 1979, the Billy was IKEA’s first ever item of flat-pack furniture — and it has been causing heated debates between couples who struggle to put it together ever since.

It even costs 30 per cent less than it did 30 years ago thanks to ingenious product tweaks.

With one Billy sold every 10 seconds somewhere in the world, Bloomberg even use the bookcase to compare purchasing power across the world.

Designed with families in mind, the Klippan sofa range became an instant hit thanks to the introduction of removable, washable covers.

Costing just £9, the Lack table is a favourite with students, renters and first-time buyers on a budget.

Brought to British shores in 1987, the square table now comes in more colours than ever and the size has been adapted to make it easier to carry and assemble.

One of the newest products to make the list is the PS (Post Scriptum) pendant light. Designed in 2009, the collection was inspired by ‘a dandelion ready to be scattered by the wind’.

Demand for the PS collection is showing no signs of slowing down with the ninth range launched in February this year.

Take a look through the gallery to view the full list of IKEA icons.