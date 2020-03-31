🔥How many fines have police issued so far under Covid-19 lockdown laws?🔥

Some police forces have been accused of being overzealous in enforcing lockdown laws rolled out by the Government amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Officers now have the powers to fine or arrest those believed to be flouting social distancing rules under new legislation enacted last week.
The Press Association asked police forces in England and Wales how many fines have been issued and how many arrests made since the new regulations were introduced.
Of the 43 forces contacted, around a quarter said they had not issued any fines or made any arrests so far. A similar amount refused to provide details.
The National Police Chiefs’ Council is gathering information on how many fines have been issued but is yet to make the information public.
Here is a breakdown of the responses from forces in England and Wales:
Avon and Somerset Constabulary – No arrests or fines
Bedfordshire Police – No arrests or fines
Cambridgeshire Constabulary – Information not provided
Cheshire Constabulary – Summonsed six people, the force said on social media
City of London Police – No response
Cleveland Police – No response
Cumbria Constabulary – No response
Derbyshire Constabulary – No arrests or fines
Devon & Cornwall Police – Information not provided
Dorset Police – Information not provided
Durham Constabulary – No arrests or fines
Dyfed-Powys Police – No response
Essex Police – No response
Gloucestershire Constabulary – No response
Greater Manchester Police – No response
Gwent Police – Information not provided
Hampshire Constabulary – No arrests or fines
Hertfordshire Constabulary – Information not provided
Humberside Police – No response
Kent Police – Information not provided
Lancashire Constabulary – 123 fines issued, the force said on social media
Leicestershire Police – No arrests or fines
Lincolnshire Police – No arrests or fines
Merseyside Police – No response
Metropolitan Police Service – Information not provided
Norfolk Constabulary – Information not provided
North Wales Police – No response
North Yorkshire Police – Information not provided
Northamptonshire Police – No arrests or fines
Northumbria Police – Information not provided
Nottinghamshire Police – No response
South Wales Police – Information not provided
South Yorkshire Police – No response
Staffordshire Police – No response
Suffolk Constabulary – No arrests or fines
Surrey Police – No response
Sussex Police – No response
Thames Valley Police – Information not provided
Warwickshire Police – No response
West Mercia Police – No response
West Midlands Police – No arrests or fines
West Yorkshire Police – Information not provided
Wiltshire Police – No arrests or fines
Additional reporting by the Press Association.