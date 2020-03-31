🔥How Manchester United are keeping stars in shape during coronavirus lockdown🔥

Manchester United players are having meals delivered to them to ensure they eat nutritionally during the coronavirus lockdown.

Club chef Mike Donnelly has developed a specially tailored menu for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s stars, with packages regularly dropped off at their homes.

United’s players are continuing personalised training plans since the government issued guidelines to avoid contact with others and work from home where possible.

With the club’s Carrington training ground now shut down, Solskjaer and his coaches are maintaining contact with the squad via WhatsApp and phone to get updates on their fitness, with the Premier League and FA still intent on resuming the season.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has given an insight into the Covid-19 precautions put in place, saying: “The club have been great in terms of keeping in contact with the players and ensuring everything is as normal as it can be in the circumstances.

(Manchester United via Getty Images)

“Our chef is dropping off food for us, so the food is left at a safe distance, we collect it and we fix it ourselves.

“Fitness-wise, I’ve enjoyed the programmes the club have given us.

“It’s given me things to do. It’s difficult to come up with all your own ideas to stay in shape, so those programmes have helped.”

Football has been suspended until April 30 – but there are no guarantees it will resume on that date.

Speaking to United’s website Wan-Bissaka added: “Literally every day the coaching staff are in touch to see how I’m going, see how I’m finding it, see that I feel fit enough.

“It’s not easy for them to look after the whole squad, but they’re doing a great job of it and I know the players appreciate that.”