🔥How long will Harry Kane wait to win a trophy with Tottenham?🔥

Harry Kane’s future at Tottenham is again the topic of transfer rumour after the striker reiterated his willingness to leave should his ambitions not be met.

Spurs face the real prospect of missing out on Champions League football next season as they sit seven points off fourth place in the Premier League, having already been knocked out of every cup competition.

Kane said on Instagram: “I love Spurs, I’ll always love Spurs but I’ve always said if I don’t feel we’re progressing as a team or going in the right direction, I’m not someone to stay there for the sake of it.”

The striker will be fit again when the season resumes, a big boost for Jose Mourinho’s faltering side, but will know Spurs are taking a step back after last season should they miss out on the top four.

So how long will Kane have to wait to end his trophy drought? We loaded up Football Manager 2020 to find out.

(Football Manager 2020)

With the winter transfer window update installed, the likes of Steven Bergwijn and Gedson Fernandes are at Spurs from the start, Giovani Lo Celso is now a permanent signing and Christian Eriksen is no more.

Jose Mourinho lines up in a 4-2-3-1, with Harry Kane leading the line behind Lucas Moura, Dele Alli and Heung-min Son. Lo Celso and Moussa Sissoko the two central midfielders.

The only fresh faces brought in during the summer are centre-backs Massimilian Mangraviti from Brescia for £4.1million and Jeremy Gelin from Rennis for £5m. They both go straight into the Under-23a.

A strong pre-season of five wins from six games, including a Friendly Cup win in Spain, looked to set Spurs up well for the Premier League campaign.

Oh no. An opening-day 3-1 win at home over Bournemouth, in which Harry Kane did not score but was named man of the match, was quickly followed by a 1-1 draw with Arsneal and losses to Burnley and Liverpool.

It wasn’t until the third week of September when Kane scored his first goal of the season, netting the third in a 4-1 win over Manchester City.

Spurs ended up winning four in a row in the league, but their Champions League campaign began with back-to-back losses to Juventus (2-1 at home) and Lyon (3-2 away).

Fulham were beaten 3-1 in the League Cup third round but Spurs crashed out on penalties in the fourth round, a week after beating Genk 3-0 in the Champions League to get off the mark for the season.

Come the end of November, Spurs were getting into their stride and had won nine of their 10 league games since the home humbling by Liverpool in August. But, despite again beating Genk in Europe, a loss to Juventus ended their hopes of reaching the knockout stages and the Europa League beckoned.

Another wobble to kick off a December featuring six league games saw Spurs lose ground on their top-four rivals. A 1-1 home draw with Chelsea was followed by an away defeat at Sheffield United and a 3-1 home loss to Leicester.

Wins over Southampton and West Ham – which featured Troy Parrot’s first goal for the club – steadied the ship before a Dele Alli double earned a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford. But the New Year kicked off with a 2-1 loss at Crystal Palace.

Jose Mourinho added a couple more new faces to the Under-23s during the winter transfer window; centre-back Mohamed Daramy from Copenhagen for a deal rising to £3.7m and striker Fede San Emeterio from Valladolid for £2.9m. Meanwhile, Michel Vorm joined Heerenveen for £525,000 and West Ham took Parrott on loan, no doubt impressed after seeing him score against them a few weeks earlier.

That defeat at Selhurst Park proved their last across all competitions for two and a half months as Spurs thumped Derby and West Ham 4-0 in the FA Cup third and fourth rounds, then put three past Forest Green to reach the quarter-finals. Spurs booked a semi-final spot with a 2-0 win over Birmingham.

In Europe, Spurs beat RB Salzburg 5-1 on aggregate in the Europa League first knockout round, Japhet Tanganga scoring his first goal for the club. Krasnodar were then put to the sword 6-2 on aggregate, Kane scoring twice, to reach the quarter-finals.

The standout result of the period was a 4-1 thrashing of Arsenal, with Kane scoring twice, Dele Alli and Steven Bergwijn getting in on the act. Granit Xhaka was sent off in the first minute. Chelsea brought Spurs back down to earth with a 3-0 win at Stamford Bridge but Spurs were still firmly in the mix for a top-four finish come the end of March.

(Football Manager 2020)

April began with another wobble as Spurs were held by Atalanta in the away leg of their Europa League quarter-final before losing 3-1 at Norwich City.

Spurs played nine games in total during April, recovering to beat Atalanta 2-0 in the return leg, Dele Alli and Lucas Moura scoring, before beating Manchester City on penalties to reach the FA Cup final. Joao Cancelo missing the decisive spot-kick after Harry Winks’ had equalised in extra time.

They were into their first FA Cup since 1991 but concluded the month with a damaging 3-0 loss at Liverpool to drop them out of the top four and a 2-0 first-leg loss to Inter Milan in the Europa League semi-finals.

Spurs needed a response as May started and got one against Burnley as Dele, Lucas and Kane all scored. Four days later it they put four past Inter Milan to reach the Europa League final, Steven Bergwijn and Gedson Fernandes both coming off the bench to score cruical goals.

However, the team were brought crash back down to earth three days later by going down 4-1 at Manchester City to confirm they would finish outside the top four, so Champions League qualification – and Kane’s future? – rested on the Europa League final.

(Football Manager 2020)

Spurs rounded off the league season to finish in fifth, three points above Manchester United who subsequently sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

To the FA Cup final, then, and Premier League champions Liverpool. A quick-fire first-half double from Dele and Heung-min Son sealed a 2-1 victory to end Spurs’ 12-year trophy drought.

They weren’t done there, either. Basel were the opponents in the Europa League and goals from Moussa Sissoko and Erik Lamela secured a 2-0 victory in Gdansk for trophy double and Champions League qualification.

How long will Kane have to wait to win a trophy with Tottenham?

With Jose Mourinho at the helm for a full season, Football Manager predicts just one more year.

Will that prove enough to keep him around? Only time will tell.