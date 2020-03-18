🔥How London's top fitness studios are responding to the coronavirus crisis with online workouts🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

The Government has issued new advice regarding social distancing amid the worsening of the coronavirus crisis, meaning that many of us are now working from home and avoiding social hubs like pubs, clubs and theatres.

The announcement has seen a number of the city’s most popular fitness studios temporarily closing their doors, including Barry’s Bootcamp, Core Collective, The Foundry, 1Rebel, Digme and Heartcore. The good news to those of us wanting to stay fit and healthy is that some are now offering completely free workouts via their social media channels.

The online at-home workout offering has had a serious update in the last few years, too, with some clever apps and digital platforms offering equipment-free workouts that just require the space of a yoga mat, meaning there’s no excuse to stop moving.

Anxiety levels may well be high, but exercise will take your mind off it, and leave you with a well-needed endorphin rush – a good use of the extra time you have from no longer commuting.

Here are the top studios, fitness experts and apps using innovative ways to offer at-home workouts to keep your body and mind healthy through these turbulent times.

Studios

Barry’s

Following the announcement that Barry’s was to close all of its UK Red Rooms due to the coronavirus crisis, the gym will now be offering free, live at-home workouts on Instagram, with founder Sandy Macaskill and Anya Lahiri kicking off the first half-hour workouts on Tuesday focusing on the lower body (using bodyweight only).

Check Barry’s UK Instagram for the following day’s schedule.

Cirq

Cirq

Fleet street-based fitness studio Cirq will be offering live bodyweight Micro HIIT sessions with coach Matt Young at 8am, 8.20am, 8.40am, as well as 6pm, 6.20pm, 6.40pm everyday.

The idea is based around Cirq’s Flex option at the studio, which allows you to join a pre-programmed continuous circuit at anytime that suite you.

Price: Free

Digme Fitness

Digme Fitness, which recently took over all Another_Space studios in London, has also announced it is closing for the time being due to coronavirus, and will be adding free at-home workouts to both studios’ social channels, so that its community can continue to workout together (virtually).

The workouts will be headed up by the studio’s head of yoga Sarah Grogan and lead HIIT trainer Ben Davie.

Price: Free

Workouts are due to land online later this week, keep posted @digmefitness and @another_spacelondon

The Foundry

Weights-based studio The Foundry has also closed its doors for the forseeable, so tune in instead to free bodyweight workouts each morning at 7am courtesy of Laura ‘Biceps’ Hoggins, head of brand at the strength studio, who also often shares form technique videos and workouts on her own account.

Check The Foundry’s Instagram for the latest schedule fo live workouts.

Core Collective

Core Collective, which has also temporarily closed its studio doors, will soon launch an on-demand fitness video service ‘CCTV’ which will allow users to stream Sweat, Train, Strength, Pilates and Yoga classes anytime and anywhere.

The video series which have all been filmed in Core Collective studios will launch with 10 workout options with a ranging between 5 and 45 minutes each and taught by one of Core Collective’s trainers with two participants in each video to demonstrate for beginners through to advanced gym-users. You’ll need a maximum of 1-2 pieces of equipment for each.

CCTV will be available online via Core Collective’s website from Monday, March 23 and will be compatible with all phone and laptop devices.

Price: £12.99 a month

core-collective.co.uk

Flex Chelsea

The Flex Chelsea studio (Patrick Williamson Photography)

Flex Chelsea is offering 55-minute workouts in the park, on Eel Brook Common, for a maximum of six people per session.

They include Park Flexit, a full-body HIIT workout; Run & Flexit, which includes a jog to and from the park and Peach in the park, which is based on their Peach for the Beach class which is designed to maximise activation and strength of the glutes.

Price: £15 per class

To book flexchelsea.com/timetable

People

Yoga with Adriene

If you haven’t yet heard of Adriene Mishler and her hugely popular Yoga with Adriene YouTube series (which has over 6.2 million subscribers), can you even call yourself a yogi? The hashtag #yogawithadriene brings up over 230,000 posts, showing just how cult her yoga workouts have become.

She already shares all of her yoga flows for free here so you can catch up on the archive here youtube.com/yogawithadriene

Shona Vertue

Shona Vertue is one of the most straight talking personal trainers on Instagram (she’s also David Beckham’s former yoga teacher), and regularly shares workout ideas and exercise corrections on her feed.

Now she’s she’s encouraging everyone self-isolating to stay active via her YouTube channel, which has over 70,000 subscribers.

All classes begin at 7am GMT live on her YouTube channel and she’ll give a short Q&A after each workout.

Head to youtube.com to participate.

Roger Frampton

Feeling stiff from hunching over a laptop in your makeshift at-home desk situation? Head over to Roger Frampton’s Instagram, movement coach and author of The Flexible Body, who regularly shares simple stretching techniques that can be done anywhere, anytime.

This Saturday he’ll be hosting a one-hour online movement workshop at 11am

Price: £15

roger.coach/workshops

Apps

Peloton

The Peloton App now offers strength classes

In addition to its live streamed and on-demand spin classes available to bike owners, Peloton now also offers cardio, yoga and strength classes via the Peloton App, most of which require no equipment at all.

The brand is extending its 30-day free trial period for the app to 90 days in an effort to make it easier to access fitness and wellness content during these uncertain times.

The offer is now available in the UK, US and Canada and you can access the classes on iOS and Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV streaming devices and smart TVs, as well as most computers and tablets, including Amazon Fire Tablet.

Price: 90 day free trial

onepeloton.co.uk/app

FiiT

FiiT teachers include many familia faces from the London boutique fitness scene

Missing your favourite London gym instructors? FiiT is where you’ll find a number of familiar faces – including Adrienne Herbert, Laura Hoggins and Cat Meffan, to name a few – teaching strength training, HIIT, yoga, and breathwork classes. There are 25- and 40-minute sessions of both pre-recorded and live classes, in which you can compete with friends and strangers on the leaderboards.

You’ll hook up to a chest belt which will monitor your heart rate and calculate how many calories you’ve burned and receive FiiT points which track your effort put in.

Price: Get a free 14 day trial, plus 25 per cent off the following premium memberships: £120 a year, £45 every 3 months or £20 a month, which gives you access to over 350 classes and more than 10 training plans.

fiit.tv

Gymshark

Gymshark is now offering a number of bespoke workouts for free

Gymshark has made a number of new workouts available for free on its Conditioning app as of today, including Brittne 1, 3, 5 day; Mr & Mrs Muscle workouts; Gymshark Train, abs 1 day workout; Karina, The Plyometric Plan; Becca, Full Body Abliteration plan.

Price: Free, bespoke athlete training programmes usually cost £4.99 a month.

gymshark.com/the-gymshark-conditioning-app

Freeletics

Freeletics offers a number of free full-body workouts and muscle specific targeted exercise demos, like bicycle crunches and burpees.

Upgrade to a personal training plan and you’ll also get AI-personalised training plans to suit your individual needs, like weight loss or fitness, as well as mindset coaching and nutrition plans.

Price: from £2.11 a week for training and £3.18 a week for training and nutrition (under a six-month subscription)

freeletics.com ​

HelloYoga

HelloYoga offers private one-to-one yoga classes from the comfort of your living room

HelloYoga connects you up with instructors based in India, Argentina and Spain, who offer live one-on-one yoga sessions via video link. There are 25-minute and 55-minute classes of yin, vinyasa, ashtanga, freeform (customised to you) and hatha available on the app. All you need is a phone, tablet or laptop (the larger the screen the better) with a camera, decent WiFi connection, a yoga mat and bottle of water.

Price: From £39 for two classes in one month under subscription

helloyoga.com

Centr

Centr is actor Chris Hemsworth’s fitness app which features workouts from his own PT Luke Zocchi, as well as his wife Elsa Pataky’s own yoga instructor, Tahl Rinksy.

There are 20- and 40-minute sessions of HIIT, Pilates, boxing, yoga and strength available on the app, as well as daily meal plans and guided meditations.

Price: free 7-day trial, from £7.83 a month (for 12 months)

centr.com