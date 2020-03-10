🔥How is the UK preparing for coronavirus and what is the delay phase?🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK topped 300 on Monday, while five people have died so far.

However the British government on Monday decided not to encourage “social distancing”, which would mean asking more people to work from home, closing schools and restricting public transport, among other measures.

Health secretary Matt Hancock said this decision was based on advice that “acting too early creates its own risks”.

Countries that have been affected by coronavirus, like China – where the virus originated in late 2019 – and Italy, have taken extreme measures to contain the spread of the virus.

Italy has extended its coronavirus lockdown measures to the entire country, while China has also put travel restrictions on several cities.

But with infections worldwide at more than 100,000, what is the UK doing to combat the spread of coronavirus?

What is the Government’s plan for coronavirus?

The Government has outlined four phases in its coronavirus plan: contain, delay, research and mitigate.

Contain aims to stop the spread of the disease entirely by finding people with coronavirus and taking them to a specialist treatment centre.

Anyone who has made contact with someone with coronavirus should also be tested.

The ‘research’ phase runs alongside this. The government has put aside £40 million for research into a possible vaccine and other drugs that could help our bodies fight the disease.

But chief medical officer Chris Whitty has said a vaccine may be a year away.

Coronavirus: Anyone with cold or flu symptoms could be asked to stay home

And we may not be far from the second phase, delay.

Following this, mitigate will come in if coronavirus is too widespread to be slowed.

This phase will see some of the most extreme measures.

The army may be asked to keep order on the streets, hospitals could cancel non-essential operations and police may not respond to some calls.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a special meeting on Monday, deciding to remain in the contain phase.

What is the delay phase?

This is the second stage of the Government’s coronavirus plan.

In this stage, the Government will encourage people to work from home, cancel large events like sports matches, restrict public transport use and close schools.

This is an attempt to push back the virus’ peak in the UK.

This is because the NHS does not have enough beds for tens of thousands of critically ill people at the same time.

And if the government can delay the peak of coronavirus in the UK until the summer, there may be more room in hospitals for infected people.

Coronavirus may also spread less quickly in warmer weather.

What are the symptoms of coronavirus?

Symptoms include a high temperature, a cough and shortness of breath, according to the NHS.

But these symptoms do not necessarily mean you have coronavirus, as they are similar to the common cold or flu.

Some people develop shortness of breath, which can mean they need treatment in a hospital.

In the most extreme cases, coronavirus can cause more serious conditions like pneumonia and can lead to death.

Older people and those with underlying conditions such as asthma or heart disease are more at risk.

What measures can you take to protect yourself?

Washing your hands thoroughly and regularly is the best way to protect yourself and others.

If you need to cough or sneeze, do it into a tissue and throw it away, and try not to touch your face.

What is self-isolation?

If you are in the UK and think you have the virus, call 111. Do not go to a hospital or your GP.

The NHS may ask you to self-isolate. This means staying at home for 14 days, not going to work, school or public places and not using public transport or taxis.

Local health officials may then test you for coronavirus.

You should stay in a well-ventilated room with a window, away from anyone you may live with.

This includes using a separate bathroom from people you share accommodation with if possible.

Any shared spaces, like kitchens or bathrooms, should be cleaned thoroughly every time the person in self-isolation uses it.