🔥How healthy is your neighbourhood?🔥

At the end of last year the Evening Standard asked readers to create a “postcode picture” of the capital’s state of wellbeing by using our Future London partner Babylon’s free digital Healthcheck. So far more than 13,000 of you have taken part — and the data has produced fascinating results.

For example, the men who took the health MOT were found to drink a whopping 50 per cent more alcohol than the women — while also eating 35 per cent more red meat. And among those who smoke, men tend to get through 30 per cent more cigarettes than female smokers.

Results also show high stress levels in boroughs across the capital, although Hillingdon residents are the most relaxed. Interestingly, this also happens to be the borough with the fewest smokers. The people of Kingston and neighbouring Sutton appear to be the most stressed.

Richmond is consuming the most fruit and veg, while the residents of Barking and Dagenham are eating the least.

Perhaps one of the most surprising results from the survey was that people in the 51-60 age bracket drink 25 per cent more alcohol than millennials in London.

The data shows that the closer you get to the centre of the capital, the more you eat, drink and work out — and the less you sleep.

These results paint a unique picture of London's health

How healthy is your borough?

Do you live in a healthy neighbourhood and what are the issues? Click on our map and tap on your borough to find out whether everyone is keeping fit, exercising and eating well – or who is drinking the most alcohol and could do with some healthy living tips. And how do you compare with other boroughs.

There's still a chance to take part and help map London's health. We know Londoners take a pro-active approach to their health care and so we are continuing our project to get a broad picture of the state of London's health.

While the rest of Westminster drinks, I’m dry

Apparently my borough, Westminster, is the weightlifting capital of London. According to Babylon, we do 1.4 days of resistance exercise every week, more than any other area of the city — which is hardly surprising, when you look at the weights area of my local gym. As a dumb-bells novice with intentions to strengthen up, I can hardly get a look-in.

If you’re picturing a borough of bodybuilders and heavyweight physiques, though, think again. Babylon’s results show we’re also the third-lightest borough in the capital, with an average weight of 71.33kg — that’s 8.2kg less than our fellow Londoners out east in the heaviest area, Havering.

Perhaps it’s down to our sensible diets. With an average of 1.97 cups of coffee a day (half a cup less than the latte-loving lot over in Richmond), we’re at the lower end of the caffeine rankings, and at 6.22 units of alcohol a week we’re hardly very rock ‘n’ roll when it comes to drinking, either.

That said, my neighbours clearly had a boozier start to the year than I did. Now that I’m training for the marathon in just a few weeks time I’m strictly on the lime and sodas every Friday night, which should make the medics at Babylon happy.

Back in November, they told me my drinking habits were putting me at a higher risk of osteoporosis than my peers (please don’t tell my running coach).

On the mind side, it’s a different story for Westminster. Babylon tells me we’re the ninth most stressed borough in London and few of us are sleeping well, which could be something to do with our anxiety.

According to the Healthcheck survey, the whole city is suffering an anxiety crisis, which makes me feel, well, rather anxious, actually. Katie Strick

I’m tall for Lambeth and I eat less red meat

My borough, Lambeth, can drink both Redbridge and Havering under the table. According to Babylon, we consume nine units of alcohol a week, almost three times as much as neighbours in the north. I say “we”: I usually drink four times more than that. However, I toughed my way through dry February (January is too depressing) and have managed to reduce my intake since, so maybe I’ll eventually bring Lambeth’s total down.

I’m taller — by about 10cm — than the average respondent in my borough, but also, at 14st 4lbs, considerably heavier. The average BMI in Lambeth is 24.1 while mine is 28.5; classed as overweight but not obese. Normally I exercise more than most of my borough mates — swimming, cycling and working out regularly. Badly breaking my arm in a cycling accident a month ago has temporarily put paid to that, and although I haven’t gained weight, I have lost muscle mass and gained flab. Like most people in Lambeth I no longer smoke.

The data suggests that the closer you live to the centre of London the more you eat, drink and work out, and the less you sleep. Living between Oval and Vauxhall, and having grown up in sleepy Wandsworth, I think that’s true. In terms of age and gender, I don’t conform entirely to type. I drink less coffee and more water than most men in their fifties, and I don’t eat much red meat.

Babylon still gives me a broadly “good” rating in most categories, while flagging up stress, Alzheimer’s and dementia as areas of potential concern in the future. And ticking me off about my weight and alcohol intake, of course. Well, after a month off booze I lost four pounds. It’s a start. Nick Curtis