🔥How GB Snowsport are using F1 and cycling experts to make Britain a greater global player🔥

Snow used to be the reserve of plucky British amateurs, the nation arguably best known at the Winter Olympics for Eddie the Eagle.

But three decades since Britain’s most famous ski jumper took the headlines at the 1988 Games, the nation has defied its lack of the white stuff to become a greater global player.

When the X Games — the annual championships for freestyle skiers and snowboarders — gets under way in Aspen next week, Britain enters with genuine medal contenders.

To get to that point, GB Snowsport are using the McLaren Formula One team’s chief race engineer, designing a cutting-edge racing helmet, luring one of the biggest names in skiing to GB colours in Gus Kenworthy and investigating the possibility of setting up their own long-track speed skating programme to take on the world’s best.

And all of that is being achieved with a budget of £7.2million in the lead-up to the next Winter Olympics in Beijing in 2022, which is less than a quarter of what is allocated to British Olympic ambitions in rowing alone.

The goal is to turn Britain into a top-five nation by 2030, with Dan Hunt, a former British Cycling track coach who later worked for the Premier League, at the heart of that push as GB Snowsport’s performance director.

“We’re not a nation of plucky amateurs any more,” said Hunt. “We’re in a better place than we’ve ever been, pushing more athletes in more disciplines into medal-winning positions.”

Britain are not quite a powerhouse to rival America, Norway or Austria, but they are beginning to turn heads.

Last year, the team won 12 world championship medals across the Olympic and Paralympic disciplines, 24 World Cup podiums, 34 Europa Cup podiums and 127 top 10s at World Cups.

“People are starting to ask at races, ‘What are you doing?’” said Hunt. “We’ve gone from almost not competing in some disciplines to having people at the forefront of races.

“But just because we’re doing better, it doesn’t mean we’re good. We need to keep chipping away and that’ll lead to medals at some point.”

This progress has caught the attention of other nations.

Kenworthy, one of the most high-profile freestyle skiers in the world, has switched his allegiance from the US to Britain — the land of his birth — while snowboard cross world silver medallist Charlotte Bankes used to represent France.

Others are in contact about a switch of nationality, although Hunt stressed: “We don’t approach anybody, we don’t have an undercover poaching programme. A lot of people in other nations are British, but live abroad because there wasn’t a British programme when they first wanted to compete for Britain.”

Hunt says GB Snowsport manage to stretch their funding — “making £1 turn into £2” — and this point is taken up by chief executive Vicky Gosling, who is two years into her tenure, having joined from the Invictus Games.

“We’ve had to pull in favours left, right and centre with benefaction,” she said. “UK Sport have been very supportive but, when you consider we have 532 events a year, you realise we’re spread pretty thin.”

Gosling says their approach is “athlete first”, including the various innovations, which have come with input from F1, namely through Tom Stallard, a former Olympic rowing medallist who is released from his job with McLaren two days a month to work on winter sports.

Hunt said: “Not many F1 teams would release their chief race engineer. We’re lucky to have him. He’s brilliant and it’s nice to have people externally thinking differently. And we get as much enjoyment from the innovation as winning races.”

GB Snowsport are also in the early stages of looking at the possibility of bringing a long-track skating programme under their wing, their experts having travelled to the Netherlands, the world leaders in the field, to investigate the possibility.

As Gosling put it: “Dan [Hunt] knows from his British Cycling days how to make people go fast in circles! It’s something we’re looking at, but it comes down to money.”

There are Talent ID programmes getting off the ground, too, focused on cross-country skiing as well as ski jumping, looking towards sports such as gymnastics, high jumping and long jumping for a new wave of talent.

Gosling even envisages athletes doubling up in Winter and Summer Games in the future.

For Hunt, this is just early days of what is possible.

As he said: “This isn’t just about medal return but about PBs, things that Britain has never done before.

“If we’re good enough, the medals will flow.”