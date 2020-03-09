🔥How four female tech executives are helping close the digital skills gender gap🔥

There were around 600,000 unfilled tech jobs in the UK in 2019, a figure which is expected to grow to one million in 2020, according to the Inclusive Tech Alliance (ITA), an organisation seeking to increase diversity and inclusion in the tech sector. In a 2018 report, the ITA recommended filling those extra vacancies by recruiting more women into the tech industry.

Doing so is not always straightforward: women can believe that they lack skills, confidence or knowledge, which then makes them reluctant to apply for positions, or even to consider the sector as a whole.

A KPMG study in 2017 found just 37 per cent of young women are confident they have tech skills, compared with 57 per cent of men.

These women are trying to combat those issues by helping others to access training and close the gender skills gap.

Debbie Forster MBE​ – CEO, Tech Talent Charter

As a former teacher running an educational technology charity, Debbie ­Forster was well aware of the lack of women in the tech sector. “I was sick and tired of going to endless events on ‘Why are there no women in tech’,” she says. It was on this event circuit that she met Sinead Bunting, the co-founder and director of the Tech Talent Charter (TTC), which aims to help companies achieve greater gender parity in tech.

Forster was keen to get involved and do something to propel this mission, and so became CEO of the TTC in 2017.

“For us to create a sustainable digital future, to have a vibrant UK economy and for us to tackle the enormous challenges that we face in 2020, there is real concrete evidence that we have to have an inclusive, diverse tech workforce,” she explains.

Nearly 400 companies and organisations have signed up to the TTC, including HP, Accenture and Cancer Research. These organisations report having 24 per cent of tech roles filled by women, compared with the UK’s average of 17 per cent.

The charter recommends best practices such as creating and instigating inclusive cultures, investing in training and education, and ensuring women and other under-represented groups are valued in their careers.

In particular, Forster is keen to show that you don’t need to code to have a successful career in tech. “Our industry is filled with incredibly successful women doing hundreds of exciting roles who’ve found their way in without doing computer science,” she notes.

“There is a way in for anyone if they are willing to take up the challenge.”

Emma Obanye​ – entrepreneur in residence for OneTech

OneTech was launched in London in 2018 with a mission to help female and BAME (Black, Asian and minority ethnic)-led start-ups grow. Nearly 18 months on, the OneTech scheme, which is delivered in partnership with Capital Enterprise and JP Morgan Chase Foundation, has helped more than 200 start-ups in London. As the programme’s entrepreneur in residence, Emma Obanye offers advice and support to start-up founders to get them to the next stage in their journey.

As the founder of BuddyBounce, a platform to leverage online influencers, Obanye knows the importance of having support and advice when you’re growing your own company.

Of every £1 invested in new businesses in Europe, just 1p goes to female-led start-ups, she says. “It’s a huge gap. Tech is the future, it helps to define the direction of society. We need all types of people around that table to define the future.” In particular, OneTech helps entrepreneurs prepare to raise investment and establish relationships with venture capitalists.

Some of Obanye’s most important work, however, comes from being a role model. “There’s a saying: ‘You can’t be what you can’t see’,” she says. “As a young woman growing up and seeing someone doing a tech role, seeing that it is an option for you can help you think twice.”

Aside from helping people to get their businesses off the ground, Obanye thinks more needs to be done within the workforce to make tech careers more attractive for women, particularly those who have children. “Make flexible working easier, and don’t pass over people for opportunities if they have kids. This helps the next generation to change their lives.”

Heather Black – CEO of Supermums / managing director of Economic Change

“I never saw myself working in tech. But when I started doing tech admin roles I saw I had a knack for it and it was something I could pursue,” says Heather Black. She was running a non-profit when she first used Salesforce as a tool to use the organisation’s data. She enjoyed working with it so much she decided to launch Economic Change, a Salesforce consultancy to help other non-profits use the software too.

Running her own consultancy allowed Black to balance work with being a new mum. “I was able to work three days a week, with the opportunity to work from home and still earn a higher than average salary — an opportunity I know not many mothers are given,” she explains. The experience also inspired her to set up Supermums, which provides training, mentoring, work experience and job placements to parents in the Salesforce ecosystem.

It serves two aims: to support women who want flexible, well-paid work; and to attract more talent to meet the growing demand for Salesforce-trained staff.

“A large aspect of this is championing women in technology and helping to increase the number of women in the sector,” Black says. “Supermums now has 200 trainees enrolled on the programme, working with five other consultancy partners.”

Women have come to Supermums from careers such as teaching, sales and law, and the organisation has increased its target to train 500 parents by 2022, in six countries, including the UK. Through this, Black hopes to demystify what a career in tech can mean if you don’t code. “Our mission is to educate people about what the different skill sets are and what the opportunities are for them.”

Rav Bumbra​ – founder of Structur3dpeople and Cajigo

Like many women in tech, Rav Bumbra started selling IT services and solutions and never looked back. But on hitting 40, she decided she wanted to spend more time with her children, and moved into tech recruitment.

“I found myself facing a huge problem. I witnessed the low numbers of women working in technology roles, with even fewer numbers of women in leadership positions.

“I set myself a challenge — to engage more women into new opportunities that my team was looking to fill,” she explains.

Bumbra began mentoring women, offering career support and guidance to help them thrive.

This eventually paved the way to Structur3dpeople, an organisation that helps companies to attract and recruit diverse talent, and the app Cajigo, which offers mentoring and support to women.

Her days are spent delivering workshops in schools to get young girls into tech, as well as talking to employees about how they can use Cajigo to train and develop their staff.

After her last school workshop, 90 per cent of attendees said they wanted a career in tech, while 50 per cent of women who attend Structur3dpeople’s industry workshops report securing senior positions within six months.

“We live in a world that is diverse and businesses should reflect the society we live in, simple as that,” Bumbra says.

“As tech advances rapidly, new products and services are being built to make our lives easier. The tech industry needs more women to be part of this conversation.”