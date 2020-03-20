🔥How do we make sure everyone in our building practices good hygiene?🔥

Question: We live in a flat and our neighbours often have visitors around.

It is not a matter of noise, we are just concerned that, with the coronavirus outbreak, they may increase the risk of infection.

Is there anything we can do to ensure other residents adopt similar hygiene standards to us?

Answer: As is so often the case, the most effective method of putting an action plan in place is to discuss the matter with your neighbours first.

Leases often permit the landlord to make any new regulations they consider reasonably necessary.

However, landlords are not under any specific obligations to take action regarding a virus, though they would be well-advised to take certain pragmatic steps.

The way that new management regulations are implemented will depend on the size and nature of the building in question.

Where your flat forms part of a larger block then there are likely to be managing agents in place and they will be the best people to contact in order to bring in new measures.

In a smaller building, with only a few flats, there may be no managing agent so you should contact the landlord directly to ask them to take necessary action.

Any action plan should heed Government guidance which is likely to change frequently.

