🔥How do the UK's coronavirus lockdown measures compare with other countries?🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The Government has implemented a nationwide lockdown as efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus continue to be ramped up amid mounting pressure to enforce social distancing measures.

Announcing the move during a pre-recorded speech to the nation on Monday evening, Boris Johnson told Britons: “You must stay at home”.

The Prime Minister described the Covid-19 crisis as a “moment of national emergency” as he outlined the few limited purposes for which people would be permitted to leave their houses.

The government’s move echoes decisions taken by several other countries – including Italy, France and Spain – who have also rolled out lockdowns in recent weeks.

Here is an explanation of the measures, and how they compare to steps taken by other countries battling the coronavirus pandemic:

London was largely empty on the first morning of the lockdown (Jeremy Selwyn)

What are the new measures Boris Johnson has outlined?

The Prime Minister has ordered all shops selling “non-essential goods” are closed, and has also shut libraries, playgrounds, outdoor gyms and places of worship. Gatherings of more than two people (excluding people who live together) have also been banned.

People will only be permitted to leave their homes to buy basic necessities such as food and medicine “as infrequently as possible”, take one form of exercise in public a day and access medical help or provide care to a vulnerable person.

London on Coronavirus lockdown

Those designated as key workers – including NHS staff, teachers and postal, transport and utility workers – will be permitted to travel to and from work to and to take their children to school using necessary modes of transport.

Government guidance says even when doing these activities, people should minimise time spent outside of the home and ensue they are two metres apart from anyone living outside of their household.

How long will the measures last?

The measures are all effective immediately but the Government will review them in three weeks – and relax them if the evidence shows this is possible.

Police will have the power to enforce the rules by imposing fines on people who do not abide by them and dispersing gatherings.

Why have they been rolled out?

Put simply, in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus and prevent the NHS from becoming overwhelmed.

Thousands of cases of Covid-19 have been recorded throughout the UK, with the actual number of people infected is estimated to be significantly higher. The virus poses a particular danger to the elderly and people with underlying health conditions.

It is not yet known exactly how coronavirus spreads from person to person, but similar viruses are spread in cough droplets.

How does the UK’s approach compare to other countries?

Several other countries with significant case numbers of Covid-19 have taken steps to enact their own lockdowns. Most took such action before their domestic death toll from coronavirus had reached the UK’s current total.

China, where the virus first emerged earlier this year, was the first country to implement a lockdown. The Chinese government shut down Wuhan and other big cities in Hubei province on January 23 after Covid-19 was confirmed to have killed 17 people and infected nearly 600 others.

In Italy, a nationwide lockdown has been effective since March 9. The country had recorded more than 9,000 coronavirus infections at the time, 463 of which had proved fatal. The lockdown is still in effect and restricts people’s movement except for necessity, work and health purposes. Non-essential shops and businesses have been temporarily closed. Essential services, such as grocery stores and pharmacies, remain open.

The World on Coronavirus lockdown

Elsewhere in Europe, Spain went into lockdown on March 15, after 288 people had died after contracting Covid-19 and more than 7,750 had been infected by the virus. Spaniards have since been banned from leaving their homes except for work and essential travel, such as to buy food and medicine, visit health centres and banks, or look after elderly and vulnerable people. Non-essential shops as well as bars, restaurants, cafes, football grounds and cinemas have been closed.

Neighbouring France announced its own lockdown a day later, on March 16. More than 6,600 cases of coronavirus nationwide had been recorded at the time, 148 of which proved fatal. Similar to Italy and Spain’s approach, the French government tightly restricted citizens’ movements, meaning people were expected to stay at home and only leave for essential activities. Police are permitted to fine individuals ignoring the measures.

Other countries to implement partial lockdowns meanwhile include Australia, Germany and the United States. Germany has banned people from forming groups of three or more in public unless they live together in the same household, or the gathering is work-related. Several US states have also introduced severe restrictions on movement, with one in three Americans now being told not to leave home. Australia, for its part, has shut down non-essential services.