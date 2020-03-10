🔥How did a Booker prize nominee get away with lifting passages from Cormac McCarthy?🔥

In one of the most memorable and disturbing passages in Blood Meridian, Cormac McCarthy’s luminous masterpiece about scalp hunters on the border of Mexico and Texas, a pack of depraved, barbarous Comanches descends upon a band of American soldiers in the desert plains. Totally naked, on horseback with bows and arrows, the Comanches utterly annihilate the Americans, not only killing them but “hacking and chopping at the naked bodies,” wrenching off scalps, “ripping off limbs (and) heads,” and desecrating the corpses, emerging “so slathered up with gore they might have rolled in it like dogs.” McCarthy depicts them as a whirlwind of inhuman savagery:

“A legion of horribles, hundreds in number, half naked or clad in costumes attic or biblical or wardrobed out of a fevered dream with the skins of animals and silk finery and pieces of uniform still tracked with the blood of prior owners, coats of slain dragoons, frogged and braided cavalry jackets, one in a stovepipe hat and one with an umbrella and one in white stockings and a bloodstained wedding veil and some in horns of bull or buffalo and one in a pigeontailed coat worn backwards and otherwise naked and one in the armor of a Spanish conquistador, the breastplate and pauldrons deeply dented with old blows of mace or sabre done in another country by men whose very bones were dust …”



Red Dog by Willem Anker has been longlisted for the International Booker prize.



And so on. It’s an evocative, intensely visceral passage, beautiful and frightening, rendered in language that is vigorous and expressive. It’s trademark McCarthy, and from the esoteric vernacular to the blood-quickening tone to the graphic violence, it’s impossible to mistake this writing for the work of any other mind.

Except here is a passage from Red Dog, by the South African author Willem Anker, whose English-language translation was published this past summer and which has recently been longlisted for the International Booker prize:

“A legion of abhorrence, hundreds of us… naked or half-naked or garbed in antique vestments almost Biblical or in animal hides and adornments of silk or the leather of the Christians and the fragments of uniforms still stained with the blood of previous owners… a deserter with a washbasin as knightly breastplate strapped to his chest, the tin dented from the blows of other days …”

And so on again. What exactly is going on here? In a review of the novel for the Times Literary Supplement, critic George Berridge observes that similarities between Red Dog and Blood Meridian had been observed as far back as 2014, when it first appeared in Afrikaans. The parallels, he writes, were “emphasized by the publicity for its English translation,” and indeed are glancingly addressed, by the author himself, in the introduction to the new translation — he invites readers to regard any obvious similarities as “the homage of a scoundrel.”

Of course “homage” hardly feels like the right word. Anker doesn’t merely write like McCarthy, in language reminiscent of the idiosyncratic stylist. In the quotes above and elsewhere throughout his novel, he lifts whole episodes and descriptions, rendering scenes in terms that are often nearly identical. In doing so he courts a far more serious charge than homage: as Berridge argued in his review, Anker’s gaffes “certainly raise some discussion about the nature and justification of plagiarism.” It’s a discussion that has started all over again in light of the Booker nomination. Does it seem reasonable that Anker should be welcome to pay tribute to McCarthy by lifting material from Blood Meridian? Or has he definitely crossed a line?

‘Homage’ hardly feels like the right word

This particular case is complicated by the fact that Red Dog appears in translation. It naturally poses a corollary doubt: who is responsible for the resemblance, which can sometimes seem so close as to appear uncanny? It’s possible to imagine the slight changes and variations on McCarthy’s exact text having been introduced by Michiel Heyns, the translator, who must have at least dimly perceived the connection. But Berridge actually reached out to the publisher to press the issue, and they clarified that “the McCarthy-like passages were initially ‘adapted’ by Akner into Afrikaans, then translated ‘blind’ by Heyns, who was originally unaware of their origin.” And so the really striking correspondence was apparently at least partly coincidental. The translator was coming shockingly close to Blood Meridian without even realizing it.

The most popular defence against charges of plagiarism is the claim that the stolen material has been somehow recontextualized — that the building blocks may have come from elsewhere, but that they’ve been cannily rearranged. But McCarthy’s writing is too indelible to be applied in another context, and it would be absurd to argue, as Akner has done, that borrowing his language simply constitutes homage. One of the most ludicrous things about this case is that McCarthy is one of the most immediately recognizable prose stylists of the 20th century, a writer whose voice can be identified in an instant. How did Ackner imagine he would get away with it? There is no escaping the familiarity of the original. And there was no chance he was ever going to make McCarthy’s voice his own.