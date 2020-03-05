🔥How Crystal Palace are helping youngsters stay onside and not end up behind bars🔥

Football has been blighted by a series of high-profile incidents of discrimination of late, so much so that FA Inclusion Advisory Board chair Paul Elliott believes that now is one of the toughest periods to instigate change.

There is hope, however. Thursday’s London Football Awards feature a prize dedicated to the work being done by London’s clubs in their local communities. West Ham and AFC Wimbledon are nominated alongside Crystal Palace’s ‘DIVERT Programme’, run by the club’s ‘Palace for Life Foundation’.

In his role as chair of the FA’s Inclusion Advisory Board, Elliott first spotted DIVERT when it began life five years ago as a Met Police project in Brixton station’s custody suite. The aim was to prevent young people reoffending by offering them education and training which would lead to a life of employment rather than marginalisation and crime.

Football’s power was immense in this regard and Elliott connected the Met Police with Palace, who have engaged with the project with remarkable results: only five of the 137 involved with the programme have gone back to prison.

“When DIVERT started, the Met Police were using volunteers to help those in police custody,” Elliott told Standard Sport. “That was great as engagement but I said, ‘What about using football and football coaches with the power of that badge and align it with role models from the respective clubs — players, ex-players that young people can identify with?’ [Palace winger] Wilfried Zaha has been to see it first hand.

“He is a local boy and has spoken about overcoming challenges with role models around him to help keep him onside.

“Most of the kids in police custody are guilty of soft crimes that come out of boredom, disaffection, they can’t earn money and have no motivation. They were clogging up the judicial system and think a mistake at a young age will define them forever. So this was a way of intervening and saying, ‘We can help you.’ I’ve got young people into work in jobs beyond football — like construction — off the back of it.”

Elliott believes establishing a link between disaffected youngsters, local police stations and football clubs is a model that could be replicated up and down the country.

Nominees for the 2020 London Football Awards

“This could be rolled out all over England,” said Elliott. “I want to get all the football stakeholders around it. About a month ago, I did a speech at a DIVERT meeting and we had 12 clubs including Reading, Palace, Charlton and West Ham.

“We are growing a base in London and the surrounding area and then trying to take it up north. With the current economic picture, it is going to be even tougher for young people. If you look what’s happening now, the abuse that players are getting, it is a very challenging moment. That’s where football has such a powerful role to play.”

Elliott stopped short of describing such abuse as the worst it has ever been and it is easy to understand why. The 55-year-old former defender played for Charlton, Luton and Aston Villa before spending two years in Italy at the end of the 1980s. He then went to Celtic before joining Chelsea, where he became the club’s first black captain before retiring in 1994.

Throughout his career, he suffered horrendous racism, but he believes the stance England took when facing similar taunts in Bulgaria during last October’s Euro 2020 qualifier in Sofia is having a real effect at grassroots level.

Zaha visiting Croydon custody suite, with chief inspector Jack Rowlands, the founder of Divert, and Aaron Johnson, from the Palace for Life Foundation

“Look at how Marcus Rashford and Raheem Sterling, among others, conducted themselves with impeccable strength,” he said.

“That message is one that kids everywhere can be inspired by.”

Other projects up for award

AFC Wimbledon — Active Womble Phipps Bridge Summer Scheme

A pilot project providing a summer activity programme for disadvantaged young people unable to access a paid holiday scheme in the Mitcham and Morden area. It was only possible due to donations totalling £5,000 from supporters at the AFC Wimbledon Foundation Day — a figure which was doubled by one anonymous donor. 150 children — including 15 with special educational needs — attended the programme over four weeks.

West Ham United Foundation — Any Old Irons

Designed to give anyone over the age of 65 the chance to connect with other fans and locals to tackle loneliness. Over the past 12 months, there have been more than 1,000 in attendance at more than 40 meetings, supported by players past and present including Alvin Martin and Issa Diop. The project includes a digital workshop to help elderly people communicate via the internet. They also started a podcast, with interviews featuring Sebastien Haller and Sir Trevor Brooking.