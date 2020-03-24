🔥How couple turned dated attic into chic penthouse with James Bond lift🔥

Some of the best things in life happen by chance. As well as running a Notting-Hill architecture practice known for its elegant, cosmopolitan style using natural materials, Max de Rosee and Claire Sa are incorrigible property browsers. Which is how, “idly flicking through a magazine”, Claire noticed the attic floor of a big building in a Notting Hill white-stucco garden square was for sale.

The 1,200sq ft, four-bedroom lateral flat had six windows one side and five the other, a small kitchen, a small bathroom and a large sitting room. With steep dormer windows, the rooms had been furnished after the building was rebuilt with a concrete frame in the Seventies. The sloping mansards created a strong attic feel and the interiors, once smart, were very dated.

That was on a Tuesday. Claire rang up and the agent said it was going to sealed bids on Friday. She went to view once and told Max to see it, too. He viewed it on Wednesday and they put in a bid — but they lost.

Max, who is Belgian, and Claire, who is half-Portuguese, live with their five children in a beautiful family home with a garden, so the mansard flat would be a project to sell or rent. As architects they understand the risks as well as potential benefits of a job like this.

Take a tour of one couple’s attic-to-penthouse transformation

“Developers didn’t want it,” Claire explains, partly because the lift stopped at the floor below, and also because there appeared to be no scope to enlarge the flat: not a roof terrace nor a balcony, which just left reconfiguring and redecorating, offering developers a far smaller profit margin.

But Claire and Max absolutely loved the space and the amazing “Mary Poppins rooftop views”. They were busy plotting how to get a lift right up to the top when they heard they’d lost the bid. “You always want the thing you can’t have,” Claire says. Then out of the blue, six weeks later they got a call to say the sale had fallen through and the flat was theirs if they wanted it. They bought it at the close of 2015.

Avid property browsers: Max de Rosee and Claire Sa design places they’d like to live in themselves (Alexander James)

They design places they’d like to live in themselves, with the same detail and finish. “We knew we could make a very exciting mini penthouse,” Max says. The shared-freehold building was self-managed and the other residents were all intelligent and reasonable. It turned out the lift was due for an upgrade, so the couple offered to pay half the entire cost of a new one that would go up the extra floor. With a bit of wizardry, they could bring it out in the flat — a real James Bond flourish with a bespoke black-and-white chevron marble floor and black aluminium walls. They’d put stairs up into the flat, too.

They decided to raise all the ceilings six inches, which meant a new roof and all new windows, including a sliding double glass door at the back, to make the drawing room really dramatic. To achieve that they’d need to demolish and rebuild the entire flat. It was no mean feat — massive scaffolding and a temporary roof are expensive, as are bespoke lifts.

In spring 2016, the old flat was taken down to the concrete slab in six weeks. Then they rebuilt it. With the interior fit-out, the whole job took 10 months.

The rebuild allowed an immaculate reconfiguration, as well as the smart idea of concealing the angled mansards to lose that attic feel — with which the extra head-height also helps.

DIY: Claire and Max sourced all the antiques, mirrors, lights and paintings – when they couldn’t find what they wanted they designed it (Alexander James)

The apartment now has two bedrooms, a gracious lobby, a study and a much larger drawing room. There’s a strong Parisian vibe throughout and the floors are chevron-patterned solid oak, a spin on parquet. The plastered walls are detailed with chic mouldings and mostly painted neutral grey, though key rooms are in much stronger colours.

From the drama of coming out of a private lift into a lobby, the flat is seriously beautiful throughout. Claire and Max sourced all the antiques, mirrors, lights and paintings. When they couldn’t find what they wanted they designed it, even down to bespoke artwork.

French chic: the master bedroom has a shower right in front of a French window, but it’s so high up there’s no chance of being overlooked (Alexander James)

Claire designed a slim black-painted hall bench with a cane seat to fit inside the curve of the new handrail at the top of the stairs, which she also designed. The drawing room with its back-to-back sofas and huge paired bespoke wall mirrors is striking. So is the master bedroom, with its big French bed and en suite with a shower right in front of a French window. “It is so high up there is no overlooking.” Phew.

