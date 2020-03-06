how-coronavirus-price-gouging-is-hurting-consumers

🔥How coronavirus price-gouging is hurting consumers🔥

News Uncategorized
mariya smith0

As fears over the coronavirus grow, people are frantically buying up supplies and leaving store shelves empty. Prices are also sky-rocketing online as demand grows, such as two large bottles of Purell hand sanitizer on sale for nearly $300 on Amazon. The same size normally sells for about $9 a bottle. An Amazon spokesperson says the company does not allow price gouging and it has “recently blocked or removed tens of thousands of offers.” Anna Werner reports from a pharmacy in Manhattan on how coronavirus price gouging is affecting consumers.

Related Posts

arsenal-xi-vs-portsmouth:-pablo-mari-debut-–-confirmed-team-news-ans-starting-lineups-for-fa-cup-clash

🔥Arsenal XI vs Portsmouth: Pablo Mari debut – confirmed team news ans starting lineups for FA Cup clash🔥

John koli
this-morning-fans-delighted-as-richard-madeley-and-judy-finnegan-return-to-the-show

🔥This Morning fans delighted as Richard Madeley and Judy Finnegan return to the show🔥

John koli
harvey-weinstein-trial:-jurors-&apos;deadlocked-over-most-serious-charges&apos;

🔥Harvey Weinstein trial: Jurors 'deadlocked over most serious charges'🔥

John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *