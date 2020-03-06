🔥How coronavirus price-gouging is hurting consumers🔥

As fears over the coronavirus grow, people are frantically buying up supplies and leaving store shelves empty. Prices are also sky-rocketing online as demand grows, such as two large bottles of Purell hand sanitizer on sale for nearly $300 on Amazon. The same size normally sells for about $9 a bottle. An Amazon spokesperson says the company does not allow price gouging and it has “recently blocked or removed tens of thousands of offers.” Anna Werner reports from a pharmacy in Manhattan on how coronavirus price gouging is affecting consumers.