🔥How Coronavirus is threatening the fashion industry🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Fashion folk don’t always agree but there is one thing every designer and retailer from Shoreditch to Shanghai believes: China is big business.

Chinese designers, editors, celebrities, bloggers and influencers have replaced many big Western names on the front row at the shows. Except, that is, this year. There are precious few Chinese guests at New York Fashion Week this week. The Chinese editions of Vogue, Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, Marie Claire and InStyle have suspended fashion week travel. The Chinese will also be conspicuous by their absence in London, where fashion’s caravan moves on Friday, and in Milan and Paris from next week. Chinese labels Angel Chen, Ricostru and Hui have confirmed that they won’t show in Milan. Now, Shanghai Fashion Week next month has been cancelled.

It’s not that designers, buyers and critics don’t want to attend; nor that they can’t find a stylish enough surgical mask to ward off coronavirus. They simply can’t make it, due to the restrictions on flights to and from China and the compulsory quarantine in many Chinese cities to try to halt the spread of the virus. ‘It’s terrible,’ says Carlo Capasa, president of the Italian National Fashion Chamber, which oversees Milan Fashion Week. He’s not simply referring to the victims of the virus, nor the disruption to his showcase event, but to the industry as a whole.

Coronavirus is the worst thing to happen to fashion since the financial crisis of 2008. All the major labels depend on attracting Chinese consumers. They account for one third of global luxury goods sales and 90 per cent of last year’s growth in the market, according to consultants at Bain & Company. Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo owner, Capri Holdings, says revenue will be $100 million lower this year due to the outbreak: 150 of its stores on the mainland closed last week. ‘The situation and measures to protect the population are having a material impact on our business,’ says John Idol, Capri’s CEO. Shares in some of the top players, including LVMH and Kering, fell when the outbreak was revealed. Burberry has closed 24 of its 64 stores on the mainland and Julie Brown, its chief financial officer, says the company can’t stand by previous forecasts for this fiscal year.

Fashion houses and retailers are being hit by a triple whammy. First, consumers in China aren’t splashing out as they used to. When there are tens of thousands of suspected coronavirus cases in your country, hundreds of related deaths worldwide and millions of people in quarantine, popping out for a new Celine tote is a little too gauche for even the most hardened shopper. Chinese social media platforms are plastered with messages that proclaim: ‘Who am I showing off to?’ and ‘Health comes first’. Luca Solca, global luxury goods market analyst at Bernstein, reports: ‘Luxury consumption in China has ground to a sudden stop.’

Footfall in China’s boutiques and malls has plunged so sharply that many are shortening business hours or shutting completely. A leading brand reports that just five people walked into its Shanghai boutique one day last week, down from the usual 800. Shanghai Village, part of the Bicester Village family of discount malls, closed days after the outbreak was confirmed at the request of the government. Prospects for retailers are even worse in Hong Kong, where the pro-democracy protests have already sent the luxury goods market into a tailspin. Sales have plunged by as much as £2 billion over the past eight months, analysts say. Louis Vuitton, Kering and Richemont concede that revenues in the territory are down by almost half.

While mid-market brands are growing elsewhere, in China these businesses are also under threat. Levi Strauss, which in October opened its biggest Chinese store in Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, has closed half its stores around the country. Uniqlo has been forced to shutter more than 300 stores across mainland China.

Second, the near-blanket ban on overseas travel for Chinese is bad news for luxury labels and department stores in the fashion capitals. Around 150 million overseas trips were made by Chinese travellers in 2018, making them ‘the most significant customers for growth in the travel retail industry’, says Stephanie Wissink, a Jefferies LLC analyst.

In 2018 there were 391,000 visits from China to the UK, VisitBritain figures show, with Chinese tourists spending more than £700m here. Analysts estimate as much as half of that ends up in the coffers of the big Bond Street brands, their offshoots in Bicester Village, and the tills at Harrods and Selfridges where Chinese shoppers now outspend Americans by a factor of five.

In Paris, luxury boutiques report a sharp drop in Chinese shoppers. Japanese department store, Isetan, has slashed its full-year net income guidance by 50 per cent. Italian fashion trade bodies forecast a 2 per cent drop in first-half revenues. The absence of Chinese tourists during Chinese New Year was sorely felt in Milan’s boutiques, where many brands had created capsule collections dedicated to the Year of the Rat.

(Michelle Thompson)

Third and most serious of all, fashion’s supply lines will be hit if Chinese factories, many of which are closed due to quarantine and travel restrictions, do not reopen soon. China is the world’s largest textile producer with exports worth more than $280bn a year. Many European labels are worried about deliveries of their AW 2020 collections. Their orders usually arrive at Chinese factories around now, with manufacturing in March for delivery in May. These dates could slip. ‘We are calling the factories in China but no one is answering,’ says an operations chief at a leading Spanish brand. ‘We may have no clothes to sell.’ There will also be delays in supplying fabrics to the West for luxury houses to make goods in their own countries.

Small labels are already under strain. ‘At the moment [it looks like] we’ll have no products,’ says Xuzhi Chen, a London-based designer best known for his luxury womenswear. He shifted all his label’s production to China in 2017. ‘Even when the factories reopen not all of the workers will return immediately, so we’re not sure they’ll be working at full capacity,’ he says. Bigger brands are scrambling to boost production outside China. Uniqlo, which makes more than half of its clothes in China, will ‘increase production’ in its factories in Vietnam, Cambodia and India, says Aldo Liguori, spokesman for Uniqlo’s parent company, Fast Retailing. ‘We are treating this seriously,’ he says. Zara, H&M and Asos are likely to follow suit.

High fashion houses that tend not to manufacture in China are playing down the effects of the virus. They concede that the absence of Chinese influencers will mean this month’s shows ‘will lose amplification’, but point out the spectacles are streamed live. ‘We’ll be on Weibo, TikTok, Little Red Book, WeChat video and Youku,’ says one Kering executive. Bosses at European and US brands add that commercial collections — the clothes that make it into shops — shown alongside the splashy shows are sold to China via virtual showrooms, so will be largely unaffected.

So what’s next, ask fashionistas, who are ignoring the catwalk in favour of WHO updates? ‘The situation is changing every day,’ says Giorgio Armani, who has had to shutter stores on the Chinese mainland.

Optimists hope the Chinese government’s draconian measures to contain the virus will get it under control by March. That’s what LVMH’s China teams expect. If they are right, ‘it won’t be too bad’ for business, says Bernard Arnault, chief executive of the group that owns Louis Vuitton, Celine, Berluti, Dior, Fendi, Givenchy and Loro Piana. LVMH and Kering, which owns Gucci, Bottega Veneta, YSL, Alexander McQueen and Balenciaga, expect any downturn to be made up in the second half of this year.

Analysts agree, pointing out that after the Sars outbreak in 2003, China’s economy still grew by 10 per cent that year — a sharp slump followed by a sharp recovery. ‘Brands with momentum and high margins should be able to withstand short-term volatility,’ says Swetha Ramachandran at asset management group GAM. However, if the virus spreads and travel restrictions ‘last two years, it would be a totally different matter,’ says Arnault. Jonathan Siboni of data intelligence firm Luxurynsight, agrees. ‘If the Chinese market remains diminished, it will have a tremendous effect on the best-known brands.’

For now, all the fashion houses can do is hope that their next collection will go viral — in the digital, not medical, sense.