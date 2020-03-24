🔥How coronavirus is impacting some of London's best-loved independent fashion brands🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, fashion businesses across the globe have been forced to suspend services and close stores.

According to preliminary estimates from Globaldata, the impact of the virus will wipe £12.6bn from total UK retail sales this year. While the cost of such measures to some of Britain’s larger fashion brands is immense – Burberry confirmed on Thursday that retail store sales were down 50 per cent over the last six weeks – the impact on smaller boutique brands could be enough threaten the future of their businesses alltogether.

So what is this period of turbulence likely to mean for the future of some of London’s best-loved fashion brands?

“Sadly this global pandemic is hitting small businesses the most, especially for us as an eveningwear brand, since event dressing, bridal wear and red carpet makes up the majority of our sales,” says Katherine Holmgren, Chief Executive Officer of London-based formalwear label Galvan, which has seen a decline in demand due to events being postponed across the world.

Anna-Christin Haas, Design Director at Galvan during a fitting in its atelier

It’s a concern echoed by London-based cool-girl label De La Vali, which specialises in outlandish party dresses. The brand, which staged a public show at February’s London Fashion Week, “will see a heavy impact on demand due to practically all upcoming events being cancelled,” says its co-founder Jana Haveman. “It’s worrying us.”

For other brands, it’s the lack of client contact that’s problematic. British couture label Ralph & Russo, founded by Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo in 2010, is struggling with the fact the 300 craftspeople it employs in its atelier in London’s White City are now on a reduced and rotating schedule to limit the number of team members in the space at any one time, but it’s the lack of client face-to-face that presents the real challenge. With couture pieces starting at £25,000 and up, Ralph and Russo’s clients will typically come for several in-person fittings before walking away with their finished garment, a practice that has, naturally, had to stop thanks to Covid-19.

Hard at work in the Ralph & Russo atelier

“The client journey from the initial appointment to the final creation is a lengthy and very detailed process. We have had to pivot, shifting our thinking and our processes to be more digital-facing than physical – which is new territory for us as it relates to couture, but nonetheless something we are embracing.”

Another label reliant on client appointments is London-based sustainable label Catherine Quin. The brand manufactures smart, timeless womenswear in limited runs in Willesden in North West London. But with designs that lean towards the formal, Quin found sales last week “stopped entirely.”

Catherine Quin SS20 collection

“I don’t think people will be buying new clothes just to stay at home over the next few months,” a concerned Quin tells The Standard. “Given that and all the uncertainty I can only see sales declining and demand plummeting until the end of the summer.”

While formal and workwear labels are set to suffer, those brands offering luxe loungewear are set to weather the WFH era a little better. London based silk pyjama brand Olivia Von Halle has, for example, not yet clocked a decline in sales. “We are lucky in that our product is still very desirable to someone who is working from home and not able to leave the house to socialise,” Olivia Von Halle tells the Standard.

“I think for many people working from home, switching off at the end of the day is one of the greatest challenges but it’s so essential in order to avoid burnout. I’ve been so happy to hear from people how they’ve been using our product to help draw a line between work time and personal time – it is more important than ever to practice appreciation and find joy in the everyday.”

Von Halle, whose PJs are manufactured in China, has found the supply chain has bounced back quickly. “For the most part, it’s business as usual again there,” she says.

The deisgner has, however, had to close her store on Chelsea’s Pavilion Road and is anticipating the return of a lot of SS20 stock left at the end of the season and cancellations of a large part of the brand’s AW20 orders from wholesalers.

Olivia von Halle’s boutique has had to temporarily close its doors

The greatest threat, she says, is from the brands and stores losing business and cancelling orders. “It could mean factories are forced to close, the couriers won’t have as much work and so on through the supply chain. The issues arise when customers stop spending: that is what puts into jeopardy the entire supply chain and industry. Without support from consumers there is nothing anyone can do.”

One brand that has felt the impact of cancelled orders from department stores is luxury occasionwear label Temperley London, whose wholesale partners have, according to brand CEO Luca Donnini, “cancelled all pending deliveries and deferred payments.” This combined with the fact retail sales are down 90 per cent compared to last month means Donnini is not sure if the business “is in a position to survive without a strong cash support from the government.

“We all need that promised government backed loan, at the earliest in order to survive.”

Temperley’s strategy he says will be to skip the last drops of the Summer’ 20 collection and cancel the delivery of its entire Autumn 20 delivery. “To allow a new fresh start after the crisis, without incurring additional inventory which will surely be discounted spoiling the brand value.”

Other brands, like London-born, vintage-inspired contemporary label RIXO, have a different approach to cancelled wholesale orders. While presenting huge cash and stock flow challenges for the business, RIXO founders Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey are determined not to cancel orders with their suppliers in China and India, a response they deem “completely unethical.”

Orlagh McCloskey and Henrietta Rix, co-founders and creative directors of RIXO

“These orders were taken back in October and have already been manufactured,” McCloskey tells the Standard. “We’re still paying our suppliers for these orders and not pushing the problem back on them throughout the supply chain – we believe it’s the right thing to do. It is about ethical trading – if our supplier is out of cost on anything because of an order we’ll stand by them and are covering it, so they do not lose out.”

For RIXO, it’s times like these when brands show their true ethics. “Actually paying your bills is the way you can be the most ethical, because that’s affecting people’s livelihoods right through to the workers who work for the suppliers,” says McCloskey, who believes the whole industry needs to come together to solve the forthcoming supply chain issues that will be felt across the board.

The RIXO girls say they would be open to the “big player” department stores and other whole sale partners they work with discussing delayed payment terms, but that “cancelling orders altogether off the bat is not helping anyone else apart from that immediate business,” say McCloskey. “It sadly seems some are more concerned about hitting their margins rather than ethically considering how their decisions will affect others in the supply chain.”

RIXO is pre-empting a lack of demand continuing on into the latter end of 2020, and has already taken the decision to produce less of the AW20 collections than stores have asked for. “We actually believe with the impact of the current climate they may not sell what they are predicting,” says Henrietta Rix. With no bricks-and-mortar presence, the brand, like so many others, will be entirely reliant on online sales to keep them afloat.

Rejina Pyo resort 20 collection in Harvey Nichols

So, the message is clear, if you want your favourite London born-and-bred independent fashion labels to survive this period of uncertainty, it’s imperative to continue shopping, even after the stores close. Whether it’s planning that very late summer getaway we’re all hoping for, or getting ahead with your winter workwear, a little WFH lunchtime splurge on your favourite brand’s website could do much to ensure it’s still alive come Christmas.

As London-based contemporary womenswear designer Rejina Pyo says: “My biggest concern is for small businesses like boutiques and the many independent fashion brands that make London so exciting – I hope we all come out of this situation intact because it would be so sad to lose the diversity created by these small enterprises.”