Things are up in the air in Hollywood at the moment, with coronavirus putting major releases at risk.

There are signs that Cannes Film Festival may be cancelled, while the likes of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have tested positive for the virus.

For the minute, the vast majority of films are going ahead as planned, and there’s a whole host of great movies to look out for in 2020.

But with virtually all cinemas in China and Italy shut, studios are starting to postpone films, not wanting to lose out on global box office takings.

These are the films that have been either postponed or cancelled as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. We’ll keep the page updated as and when more films are affected.

No Time To Die

No Time To Die – Trailer

Fans will have to wait a little longer to see Daniel Craig’s final outing as Bond, with the movie pushed back seven months.

Original release date: April 3, 2020

New release date: November 12, 2020

Peter Rabbit 2

Peter Rabbit 2 – Trailer

The sequel to the 2018 animation, featuring the vocal talents of James Corden and Margot Robbie, became the second major production to be moved back following the outbreak.

Original release date: March 27, 2020

New release date: August 7, 2020

Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis project

It’s been revealed that production on Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic has been halted following the news that Tom Hanks has contracted the virus. Hanks plays Colonel Tom Parker in the as-yet-untitled film, which went into pre-production in Australia at the start of 2020.

Original release date: October 2021

New release date: Not yet announced

Mulan

Mulan – Trailer

While the release date for Disney’s blockbuster remake of 1998 classic Mulan has not yet been affected, the studio has made the decision to cancel the film’s European premiere as a precaution during the outbreak.

Release date: March 27, 2020

Mission: Impossible 7

(Getty Images for Paramount Pictu)

Filming on the latest Mission: Impossible movie was halted in February over fears of the coronavirus outbreak in Italy. The Tom Cruise film had been set for a three-week shoot in Venice, and it has not been revealed whether the news will affect the film’s release date.

Release date: July 23, 2021