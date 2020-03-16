🔥How coronavirus football shutdown could impact key contracts for Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham and more clubs🔥

A potential extension to the football season could spark a ‘nightmare’ scenario for some of Europe’s leading clubs.

The widespread postponement of leagues around the continent has raised the prospect of players’ contracts expiring before the end of their respective campaigns.

Insiders are describing it as a potentially ‘huge problem’ with players, agents and clubs uncertain of where they stand.

Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Juventus could all be impacted as star players become free agents this summer.

Chelsea have Willian, Olivier Giroud and Pedro all out of contract, which could potentially pile the pressure on them to hand out new deals to ensure they are eligible.

If not, it would lead to the confusing situation of players being registered for the season, yet out of contract with their respective clubs.

Figures inside the game have expressed uncertainty over where their clients would stand in such exceptional circumstances.

Other leading players out of contract in this country include David Silva, Adam Lallana and Jan Vertonghen.

In Europe, Luka Modric at Real, Edinson Cavani at Paris Saint-Germain, and Juventus’ Blaise Matuidi and Giorgio Chiellini will be free agents.

Dries Mertens of Napoli and Borussia Dortmund’s Mario Gotze are also set to come to the end of their deals.

The Premier League has been suspended until April 4 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The decision was made at an emergency meeting held on Friday morning after Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was confirmed to have tested positive the night before.

Chelsea’s Calum Hudson-Odoi has also contracted the virus, while City defender Benjamin Mendy is in self-isolation after a member of his family suffered symptoms of respiratory illness.

David Moyes is among West Ham staff self-isolating after coming into contact with Arteta and an Everton player is also in quarantine after suffering a spike in temperature.

English football has finally followed the measures taken by leagues across Europe by suspending action in a bid to suppress the spread of Covid-19.

But the potential extension of the calendar has placed serious doubts over the Euros taking place, as well as raising questions over the possible impact on next season.

In a statement on Friday the Premier League made it clear the plan is to complete the campaign.

“Despite the challenges, it is the Premier League’s aim to reschedule the displaced fixtures, including those played by Academy sides, when it is safe to do so,” it read.