It’s an exciting week for BTS fans as the band have confirmed they are set to return to The Late Late Show with James Corden.

The seven-piece, consisting of members RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, V, Suga and J-Hope, will be performing their comeback single Black Swan on the show on Tuesday night – with the news having been confirmed by the show’s Twitter feed earlier this month.

‘Thrilled to announce @BTS_twt returns to the #LateLateShow on January 28 to perform “Black Swan”!’ they said at the time.

The track comes ahead of new album Map Of The Soul: 7 – and fans couldn’t be more excited about their new material.

But can you watch their appearance in the UK – and if so, how?

Here’s what you need to know…

How can you watch BTS on The Late Late Show in the UK?

Unfortunately The Late Late Show doesn’t air nightly in the UK as it does in the US – so you won’t be able to watch the performance as it happens.

However, BTS’ appearance couldn’t have come at a better time, as Sky One is about to kick off a new series of Late Late Show Best Of – which takes a look at the best bits from the show over the past week.

It’s not yet been confirmed whether BTS will feature on the show, but we’re keeping everything crossed – and metro.co.uk has reached out to Sky for more information.

You can see Late Late Show Best Of on Sky One this Friday, 31 January, at 10pm, while the show will also be available on Sky On Demand, and on NOW TV.

If you can’t wait that long, mind, then keep an eye on The Late Late Show’s YouTube channel, which frequently posts clips from the show – which may well include BTS.

Their appearance on the show comes hot on the heels of their performance at the 2020 Grammys over the weekend, with the band joining Lil Nas X on stage as he performed Old Town Road.

When is BTS’ new album released?

Map Of The Soul: 7 arrives on 21 February, following up their 2019 album Map Of The Soul: Persona.

The band are also set to return to the UK later this year for two huge shows at London’s Twickenham Stadium on 3 and 4 July.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: BTS star Jimin’s solo track Promise reaches 200 million streams on SoundCloud after record breaking debut





