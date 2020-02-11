🔥How can I check if I'm paying too much service charge in a leasehold?🔥

Question: I believe our managing agent is overcharging all tenants in my building.

I have asked the agent to provide a breakdown of the finances but they’ve been very reluctant to do so. Do I have a right to see this information?

Answer: As a tenant under a residential lease you have a statutory right to seek from your landlord a summary of the service charges incurred in the previous accounting year, certified by a qualified accountant.

You also have a right to see receipts and documentation supporting the contents of the summary.

If your landlord refuses to volunteer a summary, you should serve them with a written request under s21 Landlord & Tenant Act 1985.

The landlord then has up to six months to provide a summary, depending on how their accounting system is set up; failure to comply is a criminal offence.

Where your landlord makes available facilities at which to inspect receipts and documents, these must be made available free of charge.

If the agent has underperformed over a period of time, you and your fellow leaseholders may wish to acquire the freehold interest from your landlord, form a “right to manage” company, or apply to the Tribunal to appoint a new manager.

