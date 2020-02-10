🔥How Camden neighbours joined forces to build two perfect extensions🔥

Adding an extension to your home is traumatic enough even without getting planning objections, which so often happens.

On the other hand, imagine living in an upstairs flat while the ground-floor owner builds an extension. That’s not much fun either.

If only neighbours could work together to complete their projects, the results could be more integrated, cost less and save time and stress.

This is exactly what two neighbours achieved in leafy Camden. They built a vertical extension to the back of two flats that together occupy a terraced house.

This neat piece of architectural creativity is in stylish blue-black brick and aluminium, with lots of clean-lined glazing.

It adds space and light to an old Georgian house — benefits each owner can share.

The work was done as one job by one architect using one construction team. It has added value to both properties and is an attractive addition — which should always be a consideration.

Joe Middleton, a barrister, bought his flat in 2004 and was planning to extend his flat when Antonio Saffioti, a lawyer, bought his in 2017.

Joe’s story

The lower level of Joe’s duplex was “a bit dingy”, with two bedrooms and a bathroom.

The pleasant upper floor (the raised ground floor) had a sitting room connected to a kitchen, with a window looking on to a smallish high-walled garden.

But the kitchen was cramped for a man of Joe’s height and was made more awkward because the stairs to the basement cut into it.

After 12 years he wanted to sell but could not find an area he liked enough to move to, so he decided to extend.

Lower 770 sq ft duplex garden flat in 2004: £450,000

Total money spent (including furnishing): around £300,000

Estimated value 1,067 sq ft garden flat now: £1,150,000 Upper 1,190 sq ft flat in 2017: £965,000

Money spent: around £100,000

Estimated value of 1,300 sq ft flat now: £1,250,000

Joe already knew architect Cordula Weisser of ZCD architects, so asked her what she thought about an extension.

The house is in a conservation area but not listed, and since the house next door had extended to a similar height, it seemed likely that the council would allow his addition.

Cordula and her project architect Helen Crombie came up with an inspired reconfiguration of Joe’s entire flat.

They would push out a glazed box, making the living area twice the size. A smaller glazed side box would take the staircase to the basement.

The basement would be totally refurbished, with oak floors, a new bathroom and a larger main bedroom and dressing room, plus a smart en-suite bathroom with hand-made tiles.

The renovated kitchen-diner above would have a midnight-blue island, mirror splashback, and plentiful streamlined storage, with a sliding glass wall leading outside and a glass rooflight.

Antonio’s story

Planning was under way in 2017 when Antonio bought upstairs. Antonio moved from Rome seven years ago. “London is the best city in the world,” he says.

Over three floors, his flat had a smallish kitchen and sitting room.

A passionate cook, he immediately decided to join the rooms, but the kitchen still wouldn’t be as bright and stylish as he wanted. “I’m from Rome and love light,” he says.

Streamlined space: Joe’s renovated kitchen-diner has a mirrored splashback and sliding glass walls leading outside (Charles Hosea)

Antonio and Joe share the freehold so when Joe went to Antonio to ask him if he would agree to his works Antonio immediately suggested an extension to the back of both flats.

Antonio would gain a glamorous entertaining space with a beautiful, bright kitchen in which to enjoy his cooking.

For both owners, modifying the original plans involved working together. Antonio knew it would help if he got planning permission fast, so as not to hold Joe up. He agreed to use Joe’s architect and builder, while Joe accepted the loss of the big skylight planned for his living area.

Being lawyers, both men know how to negotiate amicably, and fully appreciate the benefits of compromise.

Antonio says warmly that it was good of Joe to give up the rooflight and Antonio — who stayed in his flat for the duration of the seven-month works — accepted the longer time the builders took downstairs because it was ultimately to his benefit too.

Building finished around Christmas 2018. Antonio was thrilled because there was a period when he had no kitchen and no back wall.

But at last he was able to prepare a dinner in his new gleaming peacock-green and black marble modern kitchen, with friends gathered round the table next to a stylish bespoke dresser. “It was beautiful,” he says.

Joe’s flat was finally finished just after Christmas. The dining area is wonderfully light even without a skylight, while wooden floors add natural warmth.

Joe is really pleased with all the clever ideas and the patience of the architects when he was choosing design details.

“And there are so many things I just wouldn’t have thought of. Friends all say, ‘Oh my God, it’s amazing’.”

What a great example of the power of cooperation. More people should try it.

