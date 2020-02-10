🔥How buying drugs on dark web is fuelling violent crime🔥

London’s violent crime epidemic is being fuelled as a rapidly growing proportion of recreational users shun street dealers to buy drugs on the dark web, a new study warns.

The shift to online purchases — which has doubled in the past five years — is said to be intensifying the bloodshed between rival postcode gangs, who fight increasingly savage turf wars to control the dwindling market on the streets.

It has also contributed to the growth of county-lines networks, as organised gangs expand beyond the capital into towns and cities across the UK, using violence to drive out local dealers.

The potential link is identified in a study by City Hall’s Violence Reduction Unit (VRU), which was founded in 2018 to find ways of breaking the cycle of violent crime and determine its underlying causes.

Latest figures show that 28.6 per cent of recreational drug users in England ordered narcotics via encrypted browsers on the internet last year, up from 12.4 per cent in 2014.

The figure in London is believed to be even higher, with dealers able to deliver orders in some parts of the capital within minutes from sellers who build up reputations with Amazon-style customer reviews.

Professor Tom Kirchmaier, an expert in crime and finance at the London School of Economics, told the Standard: “Ordering drugs has become as easy as using Amazon Prime and, unfortunately, rising knife crime is the outcome of a switch by consumers to the dark web.

“There has been a quick and dramatic reduction in the market for street drugs. In this contested market, gangs are fighting for their market share. Buying drugs online is safer and cheaper, and usually the quality is good.

“The only drawback for the user is the drugs are not available for immediate consumption but they will arrive through your letterbox minutes or hours later.”

Last year, London recorded an 11-year high of 149 homicides. The youngest victim was Jaden Moodie, a 14-year-old who had been caught up in county-lines dealing and was stabbed to death in Leyton by rival gang members.

Lib Peck, director of the VRU, said: “We know that drugs fuel violence, and our research makes it clear that the fact people are able to buy greater quantities of drugs on the dark web has increased competition between criminal gangs.

“The VRU is investing in long-term interventions in local communities and neighbourhoods to drive down knife crime, but it’s all of our responsibility to end the drugs supply chain both on the streets and online.”

Organised crime groups based in the UK generate more money from selling illegal drugs on the dark web than in any other country in Europe, according to the EU’s monitoring centre for drugs and drug addiction.

England came second only to Finland, where almost half (45.2 per cent) of the drug-using population said they had purchased illegal substances from the dark web, according to the 2019 global drug survey.

America is one of a few countries to buck the trend, with an FBI crackdown to penetrate the dark web markets reducing sales from 18.1 per cent to 11.9 per cent.

Everyday internet browsing can be tracked by law enforcement agencies through each user’s unique IP address. On the dark web, which has been developing since 2011, users mask their identities with encryption technology such as the Tor browser.

Adverts are posted on private Snapchat or WhatsApp groups, transactions completed in cryptocurrencies, and deliveries dispatched either through the post, packaged as an ordinary parcel, or by courier.

Lawrence Gibbons, the head of drug threat at the National Crime Agency, said: “The scale of drugs being bought and sold on the dark web remains small compared to the amount being sold by street vendors or wholesale.

“Nevertheless, tackling the organised crime networks involved is a priority for the NCA and law enforcement partners.

“The NCA’s unique capabilities allow us to identify and target those using the dark web for criminal activity.”

The VRU said in its “Violence in London: what we know and how we respond” report: “Though it is still representing a small part of the overall market for drugs, the online market for drug sales has increased in recent years.

“This combination of a more lucrative yet smaller market may drive violence by increasing the competition between organised criminal groups. It may also have driven the rise of county lines, the term used when drug gangs from big cities expand their operations to smaller towns, often using violence to drive out local leaders and using vulnerable people as couriers for drugs.

“Violence is a key feature of these networks, which are reliant on control through debt bondage, and sanctions against runners, dealers and users, and conflicts between groups for new markets.”