🔥How British bag brand Lulu Guinness went from kooky to cool🔥

Kitsch. Quirky. Quintessentially British. These are all words to describe Lulu Guinness. But cool? Not on your nelly.

Designer David Hodgson is the man poised to change that. “It’s such an iconic British brand that everyone is familiar with, even my dad,” says Hodgson, who has been recruited as the label’s first creative director to redefine the legacy outlined by its founder, who launched it in 1989. “But Lulu Guinness is so much more than a lip-shaped clutch bag. My role is to take the wit and playfulness that it is really known for and twist it for somebody new.”

While you may not be familiar with Hodgson’s name, chances are you are already acquainted with his work. Previously, he ran a consultancy advising brands from Coach to Topshop and Liberty London to Roland Mouret on their accessories collections.

When we meet at the brand’s new shop in Covent Garden — a perfectly proportioned “Hubba Bubba”-coloured emporium — there’s little doubt that his debut offering has taken off among the millennial market both on the shop floor and via social media. “In the last two weeks we’ve seen Lily James, Lucy Boynton and Bella Hadid carrying the bags,” says Hodgson. “Last Saturday, we sold 12 Bibis alone.” He’s referring to the series of bestselling textured bouclé totes furnished with traditional games from crossword puzzles to dominoes. Hodgson’s husband, the fashion designer Henry Holland, is regularly spotted toting a monogrammed version of the Bingo Bibi — a reinvention of an embroidered silk purse from the early Noughties.

“Both old and new customers are coming in to buy the Bibi because it’s got echoes from the archive which loyal customers will recognise, but for a younger customer it’s just a bit of fun.”

Hodgson has come to realise that Guinness’s 30-year legacy has not passed without collecting many formative fashion memories on the way.

“Friends in the industry told me, ‘It’s the one bag I wanted for my 21st birthday from my mum,’ or ‘The dice clutch was the one that got away.’ A friend of mine who’s a model chucked out all of her bags recently and only kept two: one from Chanel and one by Lulu Guinness. Brands spend millions of pounds in marketing trying to get that sort of emotional connection. It’s priceless.”

Accordingly, the shop — masterminded by interior designer Rachel Chudley — is designed to be more than a means to sell bags but to provide a stage for the next chapter in the Lulu Guinness story. “We didn’t want you to walk in and think you were walking into a bag shop,” explains Hodgson.

Upstairs, the displays are minimal and made to move “like Tetris” around plentiful seating, while the downstairs space will play host to revolving collaborations.

Hodgson’s previous experience designing “everything but the clothes” lends itself well to an ambitious expansion plan for the brand which he intimates may involve launching new categories, from a full footwear collection to a beauty line and homeware, with the store acting as a “physical space for experimenting”.

He hints at a partnership with Pantone to trademark Lulu Red — a perfect lipstick hue lifted from the label’s logo — for potential hook-ups with other brands. “What could the Lulu Red shoe look like? Or car? Or fridge?” he says, only half-joking.

Crucially, it all comes back to the bag — and the founder, who remains artistic director of the brand. She and Hodgson formed an instant bond. “When I first started I would go round to her house every week and sit round the kitchen table. I wanted to soak in everything. It was really important to me that we got on and understood one another. I started in October and by Christmas she said I was like the son she never had. I was so happy that we shared that kind of confidence and respect, because essentially she was saying, ‘I’m passing over my baby. Make sure you don’t kill it.’”

“What I love about Lulu is that she never looked back,” Hodgson continues. “She’s always going forward — in fact, she’s sprinting forward. She’s kind of a genius.”

Examples of its founder’s most iconic bags are dotted throughout the shop. “It was fascinating to learn all these little titbits of information,” he says, “like the fact she originally created the Rapunzel’s Castle bag for Madonna’s daughter. Or the slogan ‘Put your pearls on girls’ — now it seems a bit dated, but at the time it was more like, ‘Life can be st, but you’ve got to get up and get on with it.’ Before it was cool to be, she was very empowering for all women.”

This sentiment is something he hopes rings true of his own work too — “because I’m fortunate enough to be surrounded by amazing women”.

Notable changes include reinstating the word ‘London’ in the logo — “It was founded in London, by a Londoner, and the cachet of being British and being proud of it is invaluable.” But the price point remains unchanged with most bags sitting around the £200-£300 mark in the accessible luxury sweet spot.

Humour will always be a strong brand trait. “It’s intrinsic to everything we do,” says Hodgson, pointing out the Frida Kahlo basket bag or the cocktail coin purses. Even the more sensible, everyday bags err on the side of playful. “Just because you have to conform to a uniform doesn’t mean your bag has to.”

He likes to think of the creations as “treasures of tomorrow”. Just don’t call Bibi an It-bag. “I was brought up on It-bags,” he says. “Now it’s all about cool, niche brands, but the problem is they’re having a moment and then going. I personally don’t want our bag to be an It-bag because once you’re ‘it’, you’re not going to be ‘it’ forever. That’s one great thing about Lulu — we’ve always been a bit of an outsider.”