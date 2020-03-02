🔥How Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Split Work So They Can Stay With The Kids🔥

For years, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have been a power couple in Hollywood, just as savvy on the red carpet as they are in social media. While they tend to keep their home lives and their children more private (with some exceptions of course), they have spoken out about their relationship and how they keep a work-life balance when the kids are involved. Namely, they take turns with movie projects.

Recently, Blake Lively did press for her new movie The Rhythm Section and next up Ryan Reynolds has both Free Guy and The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard to do press for. But when it comes to filming these leading roles, Ryan Reynolds has admitted he and his wife have a rule that ‘home’ is together, wherever filming is happening at a given time.

Blake and I don’t do movies at the same time. If she is doing a movie in Thailand and I am doing a movie in Vancouver we would just never see each other. We operate as a unit, and that works really well for us. The kids stay with us, and the family stays together, and that is where home is. So if we are in Spain or Utah or New York, as long as we are together, we’re home.

Right now, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s children are still fairly little and this schedule of going where mommy and daddy film seems like it has worked thus far. It will be interesting to see if or how this changes as the kids age and have more school and extracurricular activities to factor in. But the main thing to take away from Ryan Reynold’s comments to People is that this is how he and Blake Lively prioritize family time over working time.

So, when one of them is working, the other is off and vice versa. At least when it comes to filming on location. From the limited amount we see of their home life, it seems to work for the couple.

The interesting thing about being a movie star is that actors are often at the mercy of release dates. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively might physically film movies months and months apart and they could still come out in theaters around the same time. This would mean that both actors could theoretically have to do press around the same time, although they’ve seemingly avoided that at least for the most part.

In fact, Ryan Reynold’s last movie, 6 Underground came out in December of last year on Netflix, and the actor did press prior to release. The Rhythm Section gave Blake Lively the opportunity to do press in January of this year and Free Guy won’t be out until July.

Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds is filming Red Notice and doing voice work for The Croods 2 whereas Blake Lively seems to be taking a bit of a break in 2020. Although, it’s worth pointing out her next project The Husband’s Secret, based on the novel by Liane Moriarty (of Big Little Lies fame), has been announced.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively currently have three little women in the house, and it was Reynolds who confirmed a third baby back in October of 2019 in a post about British Columbia. The couple previously welcomed James and Inez, both girls.

Blake Lively also opened up about the difference between three kids and two kids being night and day on Good Morning America, noting:

It’s like going from two to 3,000. I mean, we have so many children. It’s pretty crazy. We’re outnumbered, and it’s a lot.People say going from two to three, it’s the same, you know, it’s kind of easy — those people do not have three kids.

Looks like they’ll need to hit it even harder on the teamwork front as their girls age. Which means we might be waiting a little bit longer on that Deadpool 3 front, but such is life.