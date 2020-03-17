🔥How Barcelona, Real Madrid and every LaLiga football club is reacting to the coronavirus shutdown in Spain🔥

Spanish football is at a halt amid the coronavirus crisis and it is likely to be a while before clubs return to LaLiga action.

The competition was suspended last Thursday for the next two matchdays, with a “state of alarm” declared by the Spanish government on Friday.

All of Spain’s top-flight teams are now training from home, but many have been filling their time with additional activities during the shutdown.

Here is a look at what all of LaLiga’s sides have been up to since the competition was suspended last week and how they have reacted to the situation…

Athletic Club

The Basque side have not only seen their next two league games put back, but will now not be meeting Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey final on April 18 either, with that fixture postponed by the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

Speaking about the effects of coronavirus, coach Gaizka Garitano said: “It’s a situation we have never experienced before and we have to adapt to what society demands of us. People’s health is the most important thing. Let’s hope we can soon restart our lives, not just in sport, but in the rest of the jobs too.”

Training sessions for Bilbao Athletic (the club’s youth team) were also suspended on Monday. And on Sunday, Athletic lit up their San Mames home to say thank you to those still working to help others during the shutdown.

Atletico Madrid

LaLiga was suspended less than 24 hours after Atletico Madrid’s thrilling 3-2 win away to Liverpool and on Friday, the club wrote on Twitter: “Atleti family – we enjoyed a wonderful win at Anfield together. Now let’s beat the Covid-19 crisis together so that we can continue to collect unforgettable memories on the pitch.”

On Friday, coach Diego Simeone posted a video on Twitter urging fans to stay at home. Meanwhile, the players have been given a special training and nutrition programme in order to keep up their fitness over the next two weeks.

And like Athletic, the Rojiblancos have thanked all those working for the good of the community amid the coronavirus shutdown, in this case via a video featuring applause (echoing the actions of citizens across Spain at 8pm every evening) by their players, including Saul Niguez, Thomas Partey, Kieran Trippier and Angel Correa.

Barcelona

The LaLiga leaders suspended activities on Friday after LaLiga was called off for two weeks the previous day. Barca also saw their Champions League last-16 second leg against Napoli postponed and have handed their players a special training programme for the shutdown.

Captain Lionel Messi has urged fans to follow the instructions from the authorities and remain at home for the next two weeks, with Barca posting videos from coach Quique Setien and midfielder Ivan Rakitic echoing the Argentine’s message.

Fans had the chance to watch a young Messi in action as Barca replayed their 2005 Joan Gamper game against Juventus on Periscope. On Instagram, meanwhile, Xavi took part in the 10-touch kick-up challenge using toilet paper, daring Messi and Sergio Busquets (among others) to have a go.

On Twitter, Barca B posted a video of midfielder Riqui Puig’s attempt.

Celta Vigo

Like many other clubs, Celta have posted a video thanking medical professionals for their efforts during these difficult times. “We won’t tire of applauding,” the club wrote in a Twitter post featuring a video of hosiptal staff thanking people for their collaboration in staying home.

The Galician outfit also retweeted a post from Mexican defender Nestor Araujo calling for his compatriots to take coronavirus seriously. “People, we have to give importance to the topic of coronavirus in Mexico,” he wrote. “We can still be on time to make sure it doesn’t get worse.”

Meanwhile, Celta have joined Leyton Orient and a host of other clubs in a 128-team FIFA 20 tournament to take place later this week and, in the absence of LaLiga action at the weekend, the club tweeted updates of last season’s 3-2 win over Villarreal, which secured survival at the end of May.

Deportivo Alaves

Alaves announced on Friday that two members of their staff had tested positive for coronavirus, but said: “Both correspond to members of the technical-sports structure and are asymptomatic and in perfect condition.”

On Monday, the Basque club made available all of their medical equipment (including gloves, masks and disinfectant) to the Txagorritxu Hospital to help with the fight against Covid-19. “A humble contribution with which the Glorioso which aims to help in the eradication of the coronavirus,” they said on their website.

The club have also thanked medical workers on a daily basis on their Twitter account and with Saturday’s LaLiga game against Espanyol off, an eSports player from each side met instead in a FIFA 20 match-up, which finished in a 2-2 draw.

Espanyol

Aside from that match-up against Alaves, Espanyol have given special focus to their eSports section since LaLiga was suspended, highlighting the team’s top 10 world ranking and fifth position in Europe.

World Cup winner Joan Capdevila, head of institutional relations at the Catalan club, has challenged fans to send in their videos in a 10-touch challenge, with members of Espanyol B taking part with kick-ups either with a ball or with toilet paper.

Meanwhile, Espanyol are lighting up their stadium every night to say thank you to medical services for their hard work and dedication amid the coronavirus crisis.

Getafe

The Madrid-based side have called for their fans to stay at home amid the shutdown and have asked supporters to send in pictures in club colours, many of which they have retweeted to their followers.

Getafe also posted a video featuring stadium announcers from LaLiga and Segunda sides celebrating goals from their homes, requesting collaboration from fans so that football can resume soon and they can hear the chants inside the ground once again.

Granada

The Andalusians, who were due to meet Getafe at the weekend, have also called for fans to send in their pictures in club colours from home and via videos from several of their players, they have also urged supporters to stay indoors.

Granada suspended all training activities on Saturday and announced that coaches, medical staff and players will remain in contact via telematics during the shutdown.

With no football on at the moment, Granada have also taken the opportunity to post a series of videos featuring memorable goals from LaLiga and the Copa del Rey this season.

Leganes

Probably the most innovative of all LaLiga clubs since the shutdown, Leganes have been very busy with a series of initiatives while their players train at home.

The club live-tweeted their match at home to Real Valladolid on Saturday, securing a 2-1 “virtual victory” in a game which did not take place but kept fans amused and even included a radio transmission of one of the goals.

Meanwhile, fitness coach Pol Lorente has led online training sessions on Twitch, with anyone free ;to take part. And on a more serious note, the club have lit up their Butarque stadium in memory of those who are passing away amid the current crisis – especially their own fans.

Levante

Several Levante players have featured in videos taking part in the 10-touch challenge with rolls of toilet paper centre-back Bruno Gonzalez in a boxing version) and with no football on at the moment, the club’s eSports player, Antonio Montiel, has been competing in FIFA 20 matches against fans on Twitch.

All training is, of course, at home and the club have produced an amusing news-style video giving updates of the latest session ‘behind closed doors’, with players working ‘in the gym, on the terrace and indoors’ in order ‘to defeat Covid-19′.

Mallorca

The Mallorca players have been given a special training plan for work at home over the next two weeks and fans can listen to fitness coach Dani Pastor discuss the situation in an interview posted on their Twitter page.

Also on Twitter, the islanders have taken the opportunity to post a number of goals from illustrious former players (including Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio) and have shared a video tutorial on hand washing which features forward Takefusa Kubo speaking in his native Japanese.

Osasuna

The Pamplona-based side suspended training activities on Friday and, like other clubs, have thanked medical professionals for their help in risking their health to help others.

Osasuna have offered fans a 30% discount on items for sale on their website and, encouraging supporters to stay at home, have asked their players for recommendations on series, films and video games to help pass the time during the shutdown.

Real Betis

After their 2-1 win at home to Real Madrid last weekend, Real Betis’ attentions turned to El Gran Derbi against Sevilla. But with LaLiga suspended, the game against city rivals Sevilla will now take place at a later date.

Instead, Betis striker Borja Iglesias and Sevilla left-back Sergio Reguilon played out the fixture on FIFA 20, with the green and whites 6-5 winners in a match-up watched online by more then 60,000 fans.

In the meantime, Betis doctor Jose Manuel Alvarez Casado has offered help to hospitals in order to ease congestion amid the coronavirus crisis and the club’s foundation ;has donated gloves, masks, tubing for respiratory aid and other supplies to the Hospital Universitario Virgen del Rocio in Seville.

Real Madrid

Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Karim Benzema and Raphael Varane all featured in a video posted by Real Madrid on Sunday calling on fans to stay at home over the next two weeks.

Another video, posted on Tuesday and including some Instagram stories from several members of the squad, shows Ramos, Benzema, Marco Asensio, Rodrygo, James Rodriguez, Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez in training at home.

Real Madrid’s players have been in quarantine since Thursday, when a member of the club’s basketball squad tested positive for coronavirus. With the football and basketball teams sharing facilities at Valdebebas, the club sent players home and LaLiga was suspended shortly afterwards.

Real Sociedad

With no football on at the moment, Real Sociedad have relived their side’s 4-3 win over Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey last month by posting highlights of the victory at the Santiago Bernabeu on their Twitter account.

On Tuesday, the Basque side also asked their fans to send in drawings of their mascot, Txurdin, while they nominated Belgian winder Adnan Januzaj to take part in a FIFA 20 tournament featuring all of the teams in LaLiga.

Real Sociedad were due to meet Athletic Club in the all-Basque Copa del Rey final on Arpil 18 in Seville, but the match has been postponed by the RFEF due to the current situation caused by coronavirus.

Real Valladolid

Since suspending all training activity on Saturday, Real Valladolid have been sharing useful information from the town hall and local authorities on their social media channels.

Coach Sergio Gonzalez also gave a press conference in which he spoke about Covid-19. “We want to play,” he said. “But first we have to stop coronavirus.”

Captain Javi Moyano addressed the fans in a video posted by the club which urged supporters to stay at home in order to ‘protect the most vulnerable’ in society.

Sevilla

Several Sevilla players have featured in videos posted on the club’s official channels which have reminded fans of their social responsibility to stay at home amid the shutdown due to coronavirus, including one in English from Serbian midfielder Nemanja Gudelj.

Last week, minutes before their Europa League clash with Roma was supposed to kick off, Sevilla launched a campaign in the fight against coronavrius with the slogan: “A message to the world: let’s never surrender”.

On Tuesday, Sevilla were also celebrating a year since sporting director Monchi returned to the Sanchez Pizjuan after a short spell at the Italian side.

Valencia

Argentine defender Ezequiel Garay became the first player in LaLiga to test positive for coronavirus and later on Sunday, Valencia admitted that four others also had Covid-19.

On Monday, the Mestalla-based club then released an update confirming new cases, with 35% of the squad positive for the virus overall – probably stemming from the two Champions League games against Italian side Atalanta.

The club’s eSports team will be taking part in an online tournament, the club have announced. Meanwhile, coach Albert Celades and several players (including Carlos Soler) have posted videos calling for fans’ help in overcoming Covid-19.

Villarreal

With all training suspended at the weeked, Villarreal’s players are continuing their activities at home. Striker Carlos Bacca posted a photo of him working out alongside his family, while goalkeeper Sergio Asenjo was pictured on an exercise bike.

Midfielder Santi Cazorla has sent a message via Villarreal TV. “I want to ask you all to have a sense of responsibility and solidarity, of commitment, unity. It’s a moment in which we need to be together. I’m sure that all together, we’ll get through this,” he said.

Cazorla, along with the club and team-mate Vicente Iborra, also thanked medical workers for their efforts, while young fans were asked to colour in images of the mascot and the crest to keep them occupied during the shutdown and the club also announced their participation in an international eSports tournament this week.