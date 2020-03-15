The latest headlines in your inbox

This striking photo encapsulates years of struggle and hardship, but also friendship, after two people from very different walks of life were brought together by a love of art.

It shows Mikalie, 21, a refugee from Eritrea, standing in the waters of the River Thames as he casts his eyes upwards towards the skies.

From the Aran jumper he is wearing to his strong but vulnerable stance, everything in the image has been carefully crafted.

Yet the circumstances leading up to its creation were dictated by chance, as photographer Eve Milner explained.

She told the Standard how she and Mikalie met, what inspired the image, and why the word “hard” can, sometimes, imply hope.

Eve Milner (left) and Mikalie enjoy a photography session together (Eve Milner)

The meeting

Mikalie arrived on British shores four years ago when he was just 17.

He escaped from oppression in his homeland by boat, suffering a treacherous sea crossing to make it to the unknown safety of the UK.

After spending time sleeping rough in the capital, he was referred to south London homeless charity Robes, which offers shelter and support to those in need.

Ms Milner, 68, a tour guide and photographer living in Blackfriars, was volunteering at an activities club hosted by Robes when she met the thoughtful and shy young man in 2018.

“Mikalie was a softly-spoken chap with very little English and he used to come over and sit with me,” the mother-of-two said.

“I couldn’t make normal conversational gambits with him but he was fascinated by photography so I would bring my camera along and we would play around with it.

“We would do still lifes together and take pictures of each other.”

A delight in still images was something they could share without words, Ms Milner explained – it overcame all language, age and cultural barriers.

Mrs Milner says she draws inspiration for her work from her south London neighbourhood and its people (Eve Milner)

The Hard

Two years on, the pair kept in contact, and Mikalie’s situation vastly improved.

Last year, he was granted leave to remain in the UK and found accommodation at a hostel. He now works as a barista at a cafe run by social enterprise Change Please.

Touched by Mikalie’s bravery and resilience, Ms Milner was determined to find an outlet through which to tell his story.

When she heard about a new pop-up photography exhibition to be launched in south London, titled ‘The Hood, The Hard, The Hungry’, it felt like the perfect opportunity to collaborate with her young friend.

“I decided to focus on the ‘Hard’ aspect and what that implies,” she said.

“‘Hard’ in nautical terms actually means ‘place of safe landing’, which seemed fitting in light of Mikalie’s own experiences: he has now found a place to land on his feet, but he’s also known true hardship.”

Mikalie posed for Eve in the River Thames earlier this year (Eve Milner)

Taking up the nautical theme, Ms Milner and Mikalie decided to stage the photo shoot in the River Thames – the vein running through the heart of his new home town.

They went there at low tide and the 21-year-old posed wearing an Aran sweater – the significance of which Ms Milner explained.

“The islanders of Aran on the west coast of Ireland were traditionally fishermen, and each village knitted their own unique pattern,” she said.

“This helped to identify any fisherman washed up onto the beach after an accident at sea, so the body could be returned home.”

However, many families aren’t afforded the comfort of knowing what happened to their loved ones – countless migrant ships fail to make a safe landing at shore.

Mikalie was one of the lucky ones.

Mikalie has overcome years of hardship to create a new life for himself in London (Eve Milner)

The Hood and The Hungry

Andrew Mashigo, 55, an artist and curator, will be displaying Mikalie’s portrait at a pop-up gallery next weekend.

The father-of-three from Wimbledon said he wanted to create a photography exhibition that offered a mouthpiece to the city’s “voiceless.”

“I took inspiration for the title from the classic film ‘The Good, The Bad and The Ugly’,” he explained.

“Just as it showed the three faces of America, I wanted to show the timeless and authentic story of south London – with its homeless, with its streets and with its people who often go unnoticed but still have such dignity.”

Street photographer Bayere Zouzoua’s work will go on display at the exhibition (Bayere Zouzoua)

Mr Mashigo said he was drawn to Mikalie’s image because it “captured the essence of what he hoped to achieve” with his show.

“The image spoke to me because it was one of strength as much as surrender,” he said.

“His hands by his side say ‘here I am’, as though he’s giving himself up to the elements, but they also show an almost spiritual defiance.

“He seems to say, ‘In spite of everything, I will survive’.”

Mikalie has consented to the Standard running this feature, but he preferred not to speak to the press directly.

The Hood, The Hard, The Hungry will run from March 20 until March 22 at citizenM hotel Bankside. All profits from the sale of the limited edition prints accompanying Eve’s images will be donated, with Mikalie’s permission, to Robes.