🔥How a good night's kip helps Jemma Reekie run so many sleepy blinders🔥

Jemma Reekie may have broken a trio of British records in just a week but the new star of British athletics in 2020 is adamant the best bit about being a professional athlete is sleeping.

Not unaccustomed to slumbering 12 hours a night, the Rip van Winkle of the British team, who lines up again tomorrow over 1500metres at the Indoor Grand Prix in Glasgow, also pines for a nap when training.

“I sleep a lot,” she said. “In fact, I’m someone who just sleeps all the time. After training, I can’t wait to get to bed.

“The best bit about being a full-time athlete is that I can sleep all the time. The night before a race, I’m straight to sleep and I can nap right before a race.”

Whatever the formula, Reekie’s bedtime ritual is clearly working judging by recent results.

Already this month, she broke Jenny Meadows’ 800metre indoor record in Glasgow before erasing two of training partner Laura Muir’s two records — the mile and the 1500m in the same race on her debut on American soil in New York last weekend.

And the 21-year-old credits Muir (below) with much of her success, her fellow Scot proving welcoming from the moment she turned up to coach Andy Young’s training sessions aged 17. Always willing to pass on advice to her new rival, the pair have become close friends.

“When we’re not training, we’re speaking,” she said of their relationship.

“We speak every day on text, she’s always texting me after races. We both work so hard but we have a laugh. We live with each other most of the year at training camps and stuff and she’s one of the nicest people you’ll meet.

“But when we’re together we just talk about girls’ stuff and binge watch Netflix. But I’ve learned so much from her. I’ve never seen someone work so hard. She’s just insane.”

With athletics — on the track and the road — in the midst of a debate about footwear, there has been conjecture about the prototype Nike spikes worn by Reekie and Muir.

It is the one subject put off limits by Reekie’s management, but Young has previously downplayed their effect on her speed, calling it “a normal-looking spike which is due to market”.

While the drop in her times have been eye catching, Reekie has proved her own work ethic from the outset.

When invited aged 18 by Young to join Muir on a first training camp in South Africa, he told her she could not rely on her parents for a financial handout.

She went home that evening, started contacting businesses and, almost immediately, got a local company, CK Contracts, to sponsor her warm-weather training.

“I went to training the next day and said, ‘I’m coming to South Africa’,” recalled Reekie. “It’s amazing they did that and still support me. I like to think it showed Andy this girl is serious, she’s determined to take every opportunity.”

For all the hard work, there is an element of surprise that Reekie has achieved such results in 2020, not just from those watching, but from the athlete herself. “I’m usually rubbish indoors,” she admitted, and there is almost a lack of awareness about her ability, summed up in the record-setting run in New York.

When she finished the race in third place, she had no idea about the times — for 1500m and a mile — she had set.

She recalled: “I knew it was better than my PB but I had no idea if it was a really good time. I phoned Andy and I said, ‘Was that okay?’ and he said, ‘Yeah’. It took me a while to realise that was a really good race.”

Reekie laid a platform as a promising junior — a European champion at under-20 and again under-23 level — but believes the secret, aside from her sleep patterns, lay in the fact for the first winter in recent memory she avoided getting sick.

And for all the run of results, the indoors in 2020 are a mere warm-up to her ambitions to make the Olympics.

“I do think about it quite a bit,” she said of Tokyo. “When I’m training, I’m just thinking I need to work even harder just to qualify. I need to make sure that I’m training harder than everyone else if I want to go.”

And no doubt sleeping more.