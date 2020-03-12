Pair super-bright and charmingly bohemian academics with an expert who’s made a name for sustainable architecture, and you’re bound to get something extraordinary.

Which is what has just happened in Walthamstow, east London, in an Eighties end-of-terrace house owned by Martin Stokes, King Edward Professor of Music at King’s College London, and Lucy Baxandall, daughter of the late renowned art historian Michael Baxandall.

When the couple bought the house in 2014, it looked like a dreary lump of dark brick. In the roof space was a wedge-shaped attic reached by a ladder. Crammed with diagonal trusses, it was a fairly useless space.

But now that loft is a magical, full-height library, a cross between a train carriage and Moby-Dick’s ribcage — and boasting its own golden plywood staircase.

Inside the once dark attic space now transformed into loft library

Lit by four tall, narrow windows and packed with shelves and a desk, it’s a large, purposeful room that completely fits the brief.

“I wanted a treehouse,” Lucy says. Martin, 57, had imagined something “more like a conventional library”, but is delighted with the result.

The couple met at Oxford and married in 1989. They’ve held various prestigious academic posts worldwide, and had children Catriona, 26, and Sam, 24, along the way.

Lucy, a papermaker who teaches the skill countrywide, is also a book artist.

861sq ft house in 2014: £290,000

Cost of works: £160,000

House now, with new loft room and new loo: 1,170sq ft

Wherever this creative pair went, 1,000 books went, too.

But by the couple’s own admission, with all the moving, they didn’t make a property investment. And academics, even grand ones, are not on footballers’ salaries.

So when in 2013 they came home, they stayed with Lucy’s mother while looking to buy on a small budget.

They didn’t want a flat, even though they realised there might be no alternative.

The Library Loft, with eco-friendly plywood shelving for the couple’s 1,000 books, is shortlisted for the 2019 New London Architecture Don’t Move, Improve! awards next week (Juliet Murphy)

They began south of the river — “a foreign country”, declares Camden-raised Lucy, 55.

Next, a friend in Walthamstow suggested looking there. They’d liked Stoke Newington in its edgy days, and Walthamstow felt similar.

In 2014 they saw a two-bedroom, two-storey house online that was within budget. It had dark brown curtains and dark carpets, a kitchen with a hatch to the living room, one loo and an attic. But they viewed again on a sunny day and saw it had good light and good spaces, so they bought it.

Sam lived there for a year, then Martin and Lucy let it for another year, thinking about what to change, and saving up like mad.

They are completely committed to a light carbon footprint: “We knew we only had one chance to do a total green retrofit,” Martin says.

Their two non-negotiables were to save energy and to create a library for all their books. Their friend Neil May MBE, a renowned sustainable buildings expert who died last November, recommended eco-architect Harry Paticas, who the couple met in March 2016.

Neil didn’t think Harry would take on such a small job — but it turned out Harry admired Lucy’s father’s books. He was keen to meet, and to design exemplars of sustainable architecture.

Harry came up with three ideas. They could only afford the simplest, which even so included a loft conversion, a downstairs loo under the stairs, a renewed kitchen open to the main room, a new triple-glazed back door and window, and a solar roof. To make the new staircase to the attic work, the existing one would be flipped round.

To reduce costs and keep things eco, it would all be plywood, even the cladding for the cooker extractor. There would also be a state-of-the-art ventilation system, which controls moisture. “You pay truckloads for stuff you never see,” Lucy observes. That’s true — but this house now has very low energy bills and smells fresh.

The designs were done under permitted development rights. The project architect, Alda Coelho, carefully made lifesize paper patterns for the loft for the couple to see, and, to keep it safe with the weight of all the books, a structural engineer was brought in to advise them.

The plywood was computer-cut by laser and every piece was numbered, so that the builders could assemble it like a giant jigsaw puzzle. As so often happens, the build took longer than its planned 18 weeks, partly due to an unforeseeable insulation shortage following the Grenfell tragedy. But pragmatic Lucy and Martin accepted the delay and enjoyed watching things take shape.

By summer last year, all was finished. The serene library space, with its unapologetic knots and screw-heads, all fits perfectly together and is clearly handcrafted, with some cut lines wavering a bit, just as if in a forest. Lucy has got her treehouse.

Martin Stokes, King Edwards Professor of Music at King’s College London and paper-maker Lucy Baxandall gave their dark, two-storey Walthamstow house a “total green retrofit” for £160,000 (Juliet Murphy)

The new kitchen, all ply-fronted on Ikea carcasses, has a deep splashback of mild steel, fronted by a glass panel. The new downstairs bathroom, adorned with more plywood, is a boon.

“We felt very involved throughout,” says Martin, “so there was a slow burn of enjoyment. But once the loft windows went in and we walked upstairs for the first time, it was amazing. The first time we stayed here for 24 hours, the play of light was,” he pauses, “a very happy moment.”

The Library Loft is shortlisted for New London Architecture’s annual Don’t Move, Improve! awards, announced on January 23. For more information, visit newlondonarchitecture.org.