🔥How '90s minimalism is making a comeback – and what you need to buy🔥

Thanks to Bottega Veneta’s Daniel Lee, the monochrome palette and minimalist shapes of the 1990s are back.

That means tank tops, tube dresses and one-shoulder everything.

Dig out your Nineties accessories from the wardrobe or search ‘y2K’ on Depop for Baguette ‘Rachel’ bags, thong sandals and stacks of chunky chains. 

