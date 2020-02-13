🔥How '90s minimalism is making a comeback – and what you need to buy🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Thanks to Bottega Veneta’s Daniel Lee, the monochrome palette and minimalist shapes of the 1990s are back.

That means tank tops, tube dresses and one-shoulder everything.

Dig out your Nineties accessories from the wardrobe or search ‘y2K’ on Depop for Baguette ‘Rachel’ bags, thong sandals and stacks of chunky chains.

Scroll through the gallery to find your next minimalist classic.

