Housing prices in St. Louis lower than most large US cities

Realtor Rob Soete (left), of St. Louis, talks to his clients, Anthony Harper and Rose Moller-Jacobs, of St. Louis, after showing them a multi-family home for sale in Holly Hills on Saturday, April 15, 2017. Harper and Moller-Jacobs had been searching for a property since the prior December. Photo by Roberto Rodriguez

Roberto Rodriguez

If your American Dream includes owning a home, then STL is a good place to dream.St. Louis came in at No. 10, out of the largest 100 U.S. cities, in a list from RealtyHop that compares average home prices.The cost in our fair burg averages out to $165,000.Comparing it to our major-city neighbors, we are not as affordable as Memphis ($155,000) or Cincinnati ($161,000).We are, however, slightly cheaper than Indianapolis ($165,700), Kansas City ($175,000) and Louisville ($189,000). Both Chicago and Nashville are far pricier, with homes averaging $310,000.The most expensive houses are in San Francisco ($1.45 million) and the cheapest are in Detroit ($50,000).

