🔥Houseparty offers $1 million reward to those who can help them prove 'smear campaign'🔥

Houseparty is currently fighting back against claims circulating on social media that it has led to other online accounts being hacked after downloading their app.

Epic Games, which owns Houseparty say it is looking into suggestions that the hacking rumours had been created as part of a “paid commercial smear campaign”.

The group video calling service has become the unlikely star of the coronavirus pandemic, allowing people in locked-down countries to catch up with friends and family while apart, and play fun games while chatting.

However, numerous posts appeared on social networks from users alleging that the app has resulted in their other online accounts – including Netflix, eBay, Instagram and Spotify – being hacked.

Houseparty doesn’t access third-party apps in that manner, apart from asking to use contact lists on Facebook and Snapchat.

“We are investigating indications that the recent hacking rumours were spread by a paid commercial smear campaign to harm Houseparty,” they said in a tweet.

The company denies the claims and has essentially posted a bounty, offering people $1 million if they can offer any information about the alleged ‘smear campaign’

“We are offering a $1,000,000 bounty for the first individual to provide proof of such a campaign to [email protected]” the tweet reads and goes on to say ”we have spent the past few weeks feeling humbled and grateful that we can be such a large part of bringing people together during such a hard time.“

While it seems unlikely that Houseparty is trying to hack your other apps, the app does have a rather questionable privacy policy.

If you’re still worried about it then we have prepared this article here which details the simple process of deleting your account from the app.

