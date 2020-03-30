🔥Houseparty denies claims using app 'compromises' other accounts🔥

Houseparty’s makers have denied claims the video messaging app has led to users’ other online accounts being compromised.

The platform has risen to prominence during lockdowns amid the coronavirus pandemic, allowing people to catch up with friends and family from afar.

Numerous users have claimed using the app has resulted in their other online accounts – including Netflix, eBay, Instagram and Spotify – being hacked.

Houseparty now sought to reassure users, saying all accounts are safe and that it does not collect passwords for other sites.

In a statement, the service said it has found “no evidence” of such a breach.

“We’ve found no evidence to suggest a link between Houseparty and the compromises of other unrelated accounts,” a spokeswoman said.

“As a general rule, we suggest all users choose strong passwords when creating online accounts on any platform.

“Use a unique password for each account, and use a password generator or password manager to keep track of passwords, rather than using passwords that are short and simple.”

When signing up, users are able identify friends using phone’s contacts, as well as connect to Facebook and Snapchat to find and invite people on the platform.

Houseparty is owned by Epic Games, the company behind popular battle royale game Fortnite.