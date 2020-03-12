Home
House plans to vote on coronavirus bill on Thursday: aide
House plans to vote on coronavirus bill on Thursday: aide

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. House of Represenatives plans to vote on Democrats’ sweeping coronavirus bill on Thursday, according to a Democratic House aide.

Republicans had called for a delay, describing the legislation as rushed and lacking bipartisan ideas. Democrats earlier on Thursday had paused a Rules committee meeting to the clear the bill for a vote in order to consider proposals made by Republican President Donald Trump’s administration.

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

