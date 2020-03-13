Going Out in London Discover

House of Illustration is set to open a brand new site in Islington, which will permanently house the archive of its founder Sir Quentin Blake.

The Quentin Blake Centre for Illustration will be the world’s largest public arts space dedicated to illustration, and will house the artist’s 35,000-strong collection, with many on permanent display.

The new centre at New River Head will see four industrial buildings developed into exhibition galleries, an education centre and events spaces, with House of Illustration having already raised more than £3 million of its £8 million target.

The existing gallery in Granary Square, King’s Cross, will close to the public on January 21 2021, with offsite exhibitions taking place in the interim.

House of Illustration director Colin McKenzie said: “Since opening in rented space in 2014, House of Illustration has been searching for its own permanent location. We are delighted that we have found it in a spectacular site at New River Head, which will enable us to realise our ambition to become the world’s leading centre for the art of illustration and a home for the archive of Quentin Blake, the UK’s most celebrated illustrator.”

Blake added that he is “enormously proud to have my name associated with this international home for an art which I know and love, and for artists who speak in a myriad of visual languages, but are understood by all.

“It is going to be amazing.”