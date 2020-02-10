🔥House Gospel Choir founder Natalie Maddix talks inspiration and their upcoming show at Electric Brixton🔥

“I got really emotional because that’s not what I expected today, to be blown away in that way.”

Camille ‘Kamille’ Purcell ­– singer-songwriter who gave Little Mix their Brit award-winning ‘Shout Out To My Ex’ and Jess Glynne her Number One single ‘I’ll Be There’ – is speaking backstage at community arts hub Rich Mix in Shoreditch.

She has just performed her new single ‘Santa x4’, live, accompanied by members of the House Gospel Choir. And a hundred or so audience members. And, somewhat strangely, me.

When Natalie Maddix, founder and creative director of House Gospel Choir, asked if I would be joining in their Mass Choir rehearsal last week, I hesitated. Don’t want to ruin the show, I replied. Maybe I’ll whisper.

And yet…

Organise a room into tenors, sopranos and altos – made up of House Gospel Choir members and non-choir participants who just feel like singing on a Monday night – add a renowned vocalist and get them to harmonise in unison… whether you intend to or otherwise, you get involved. You can’t not. The sound they produce is immense. It reverberates off the walls – more than a chorus of voices, more than something you hear. It becomes something you feel.

House Gospel Choir in performance (Ato Yankey)

Maddix once said it was a “spiritual experience to sing”, and when I asked her to elaborate, she responds: “It’s a feeling in my chest, it starts there. And it’s just uplifting, being surrounded by that many people, all there for the same purpose.”

Rarely one to sing outside the confines of my own head, I didn’t know what she meant then, but I do now. Because on Monday night, joining in with those rolling soulful harmonic waves, I also got a feeling in my chest. And like Kamille, I found myself being blown away.

Ask Natalie Maddix where her career in music began and she struggles to pinpoint a moment. “I suppose I’ve always done music in one way or another, just since a kid,” she says.

She used to sing Gospel at her Pentecostal church in Vauxhall, Latin hymns at her Catholic secondary school in Camberwell, and she got into garage at the age of 16. But by 21, she admits she had become “quite bored of singing by myself”. “It just didn’t really motivate me,” she says.

After university, she started out as a programme manager on a music project, before moving onto tour management.

But it was when out in South Africa, promoting single ‘Selfish Skies’, which she had created with producer Atjazz, that Maddix found herself in Johannesburg’s House 22 enjoying “the best night I’d had in a long time”. “Everyone was singing along and it sounded so sweet. It was all house music and it felt so uplifting. I just thought, I want to do this more when I get back home.”

House Gospel Choir in performance (Ato Yankey)

It took her three years to “build up the courage” to create an Instagram post, asking whether followers might be interested in joining a house choir – a group of singers who would collaborate on gospel versions of house tracks.

Soon after, in a rehearsal space in Hackney, with just 12 people present, the House Gospel Choir was born.

That was five years ago. Now 150-members strong, House Gospel Choir count two singles – ‘Battle’ and ‘Salvation’ – and performances at the Mercury Music Prize Awards, trackside at Formula 1 in Singapore, and on Jax Jones’ BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge, among their list of achievements. Next week, on December 19, they are set to add another: a headline show at Electric Brixton.

“I’m so excited,” Maddix exclaims. “Getting to play Brixton is a massive thing for me, personally. When it was Fridge, back in the day, I always wanted to go but I was too young. So to finally get to play there is, like, wow. I didn’t really think that would ever happen.”

While the track line-up is a surprise, the Choir’s most recent single, ‘Salvation’, is likely to feature. “I think it’s had 450,000 streams across all the platforms,” Maddix explains. “I’m just like, ‘Who is listening to this?!’ It’s such a weird feeling for me, to know that it’s being received and people are going back to it and putting it in their playlist. It’s really, really cool.

(Ato Yankey)

“The response in that sense… has been great. But also because, when we perform it, we literally get to see people’s faces light up. And on the drop their hands are in the air with us, and they’re jumping for their lives. It’s just a rave.”

While Maddix says she loves to sing, it’s the Gospel message she feels most passionate about. “There’s so much bad news,” she says. “It feels like, every day there’s bad news. But the message of the Gospel, when you really break it down, is the good news of Jesus Christ.

“And more broadly for us, it’s the good news that there’s something to look up to, there’s something to look forward to, there are people that share a desire to live well and be happy.

“And I just want to keep going with that message, and make sure as many people [as possible] – people who have forgotten or maybe haven’t had a chance to hear that in a long time, or ever, which is the case with a few people we’ve met – get that good news and that good message: to know there’s more for all of us. And we don’t have to just accept all the bad news as our reality.”

Backstage at Rich Mix, speaking to members of the choir, Maddix’s sentiments are reflected. “I used to call Mondays ‘my Prozac’,’’ says choir member Leanna Leid​. “Because our [Monday] weekly sessions really did make me feel stronger throughout the rest of the week and gave me an outlet that I hadn’t realised I needed.”

“Totally life-changing,” says Lizzie Jennings, who led the first half of the Mass Choir practice. “I don’t know what I would have been doing if I hadn’t found the choir – probably not singing. They’ve encouraged me to come out of my comfort zone, so it really is a place to grow.”

As to the upcoming Brixton show? “I’m really excited to just party, and party with people from all walks of life, and share in love and good times and celebrations,” says Siziwe Sayıya. “That’s the thing I look forward to the most when we do a performance with House Gospel Choir. On stage, you forget that it’s a job.”

Next year, Maddix says she plans for the choir to travel more to house music cities, citing Berlin, New York and Chicago among them. “I say that, but there are still parts of the UK we haven’t been to,” she adds. “I want to make sure we spread the message as broadly as possible in the UK as well.”

Our conversation turns to the, then, upcoming Mass Choir rehearsal at Rich Mix – a monthly session where people of all singing abilities come together to sing with the choir and a special guest.

Last week that was Kamille, but previously Karen Harding, Gem Cooke & Camelphat, The Black Madonna & Georgia, Hamzaa and others have taken to the mic.

“Are you going to sing?” Maddix asks.

Cue: aforementioned wavering.

“I say to everyone, it’s in the club space at Rich Mix, it’s in a dark room, the bar is open and it’s not like you’re not on stage but you’re part of it,” she explains. “It’s a really nice way of singing, especially for people that used to sing when they were younger. It’s not a performance.

“You can stand in the shadows and sing your heart out.”

And that’s exactly what I did.

House Gospel Choir will perform at Electric Brixton on December 19. Tickets Available via housegospelchoir.com