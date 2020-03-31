House fire in north St. Louis County kills 86-year-old woman

UPDATED at 2: 15 p.m. Tuesday with victim’s nameST. LOUIS COUNTY — An 86-year-old woman has died after firefighters carried her from a house fire in the Castle Point neighborhood of north St. Louis County.The fire was reported about 2: 30 a.m. Tuesday in the 10400 block of Castle Drive.The woman is identified as Darlene Honkey.St. Louis County Police Officer Tracy Panus said firefighters rescued the woman by bringing her out of the home; but she died later at a hospital.Panus said the fire isn’t considered suspicious. However, the cause of the blaze is still under investigation.Arson investigators are handling the case, as is protocol anytime someone dies in a fire.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.

ST. LOUIS — People charged with nonviolent crimes are not the only ones getting out of jail in St. Louis and St. Louis County ahead of the cor…

Detectives got Anthony Thomas’ name from the grocery-delivery service and the victim identified him in a photo lineup, police said.

Officers found a body inside a burned box trailer in the 200 block of Avenue H.

The accident happened about 5: 30 p.m. on Woodland Drive west of Aspen Drive, troopers said.

Detectives got Anthony Thomas’ name from the grocery-delivery service and the victim identified him in a photo lineup, police said.

Faria, who spent 42 months behind bars, has agreed to accept the settlement of a lawsuit that claimed police ignored another suspect, his lawyer says.

The jail also allowed an inmate to attend a family funeral on Saturday and took him back in, raising some fears of exposure

The shooting happened Wednesday evening in the 5500 block of Grace Avenue in St. Louis.

Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson said squatters have been known to be inside the building.

Owen P. Reifsteck, 32, died Tuesday morning in the wreck on Interstate 64 (Highway 40).