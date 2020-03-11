house-democrats-to-announce-coronavirus-economic-relief-package:-aide

🔥House Democrats to announce coronavirus economic relief package: aide🔥

News
mariya smith0

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. House Democratic leaders plan to unveil their coronavirus economic relief package later on Wednesday ahead of an expected floor vote on Thursday, according to a House leadership aide.

The proposal comes as the Trump administration has been in talks with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on possible legislative measures to help provide economic assistance as the number of coronavirus cases in the United States grows.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell, writing by Susan Heavey

