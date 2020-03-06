🔥House committee asks appeals court to reconsider decision blocking subpoena for former Trump White House lawyer🔥

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee on Friday asked the entire membership of the federal appeals court in Washington D.C. to examine a youthful ruling by way of a court panel denying the committee the energy to enforce a subpoena requiring testimony from former White House counsel Donald McGahn.

In a 2-1 ruling, a panel of appeals court judges last month had agreed having an argument by President Donald Trump’s administration that the court had no legal role in settling a closely watched dispute between your executive and legislative branches of the U.S. authorities. In doing this, it seemed to endorse an expansive view of presidential powers.