🔥Hotness alert! Hina Khan sets temperature soaring in blazer and bra as she poses for magazine cover🔥

Hina Khan never fails to tease her fans hot and sensuous pictures of hers. The fashionista’s outfits and workout pics are an inspiration to her million fans worldwide and on Monday (January 27), the gorgeous lady set her social media page blazing with a jaw-dropping picture of hers.

In the picture shot for a magazine, Hina is seen sporting a blazer which she paired with a sexy beige bra and ankle fit shoes. Carrying a wine glass in her hand, the actress raised the temperature with her ravishing look.

Hina KhanHina Khan/Instagram

“Look 2 for @fitlookmagazine ‘s 3rd Anniversary issue Founder @mohit.kathuria1987 Shot by @praveenbhat Stylist @sayali_vidya Pantsuit @seemakhan76official Boots @bootmaker.in MUA @sachinmakeupartist Hairstylist @sayedsaba,” she captioned the post.

No sooner had she posted the picture, comments started pouring in as fans went crazy over the hot image, many of her colleagues from the TV industry praised her look as well.

Hina KhanHina Khan/Instagram

Hina Khan’s upcoming projects

On the work front, the Komolika of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 will make her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked, which is slated to release on February 7.

Apart from Hacked, Hina has a list of films and web shows in the pipeline. Hina will also be making her digital debut with web series Damaged 2.

Last year, she had made a stunning debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2019 to promote her film Lines. Post that, she started shooting for her next– Wish List, which will see her paired opposite a UK-based actor Jitendra Rai.

A few months ago, the former Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress was ranked the Third Sexiest Asian Woman of 2019 by a UK-based weekly newspaper, beating some Bollywood A-listers including Katrina Kaif.