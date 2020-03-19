🔥Hotline for grandparents: How to teach your older relatives to use WhatsApp and FaceTime🔥

Millennials are sure to thrive in the age of social distancing — they’re used to being constantly digitally connected anyway so moving from meet-ups to video chats instead is no great shakes.

But how can older people keep up with family and friends? Here’s our guide.

Introduce the group chat

WhatsApp is the easiest way for your older relative to keep in contact. Create a new family group including them. Don’t send barrages of messages, it might be overwhelming at first.

Check-in every few hours with a picture or message, and they could reply with voice notes if their typing isn’t up to speed. Just remind them to hold down the microphone button.

The platform offers handy guides explaining how to do things like record a voice note for the first time, which will come in useful.

Call on Alexa

Older people are big fans of AI assistants like Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant. According to YouGov, one in three smart­speaker owners is 55 or over, compared with one in 10 aged 18 to 24. EE introduced a handy feature this week that allows you to make mobile calls using an Alexa-enabled device.

Text the word “Alexa” to 150 on an EE device to set up. Once it’s ready, whenever a call comes in, you will be able to say “Alexa, answer” and chat away hands-free.

EE customers can make calls via any Amazon Echo device (Amazon)

“Customers use Alexa every day to help them stay connected with loved ones around the world,” said Amazon’s director of Alexa communications, Brian Oliver. “We are thrilled that customers are now able to make and receive EE calls with Alexa, making it easier to stay in touch.”

Schedule group video sessions

You can’t bring the whole family round on Sunday afternoon but you can hold a group video session. WhatsApp allows groups of up to four people; Google Duo offers up to eight; Apple allows 32, though that might be a tad noisy.

On WhatsApp, start a one-on-one video call with a contact and then hit the “add participant” button at the top right of the screen to add in family members.

For Android phone owners, go to the Google Duo app and swipe up to create a group. Choose the contacts you want to include and tap to video call so everyone can join.

If you’re a family of iPhone fans, then you can hold a group video call via FaceTime. In the app, tap the plus button in the top-right corner. Enter the names of the contacts that are going to be including and then tap the video icon to get going.

The icon of the person speaking gets bigger on FaceTime so it is a little bit easier to follow the conversation for tech newbies.

The important thing is to remember to stay calm and take things slowly. With a bit of help, they’ll be sending gifs and emojis in no time.